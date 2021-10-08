Looking to avenge its season-ending defeat from April, Central Baptist College volleyball hosted the Eutectics of the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis on Thursday at Reddin Fieldhouse.
CBC (7-5, 2-0 AMC) got its revenge, defeating UHSP (8-18, 2-3 AMC) in four sets.
Kylee Sabella had a big night for the Mustangs with 21 kills and a .341 hitting percentage.
Molly Murphy paced CBC in assists with 46 and Mikayla Lawrence had 25 digs.
This was just the third victory for the Mustangs in 10 meetings with the Eutectics and it was their fourth four set win this season.
CBC had 53 kills and a .209 attack percentage, their sixth 50+ kill match this season.
Sabella had 20-plus kills for the second time this year.
Murphy's 46 assists were her third-highest total this season and her fourth 40-plus assist match.
CBC totaled 52 assists for the second time this season and have totaled six 50-plus assist matches.
CBC is hitting .157 as a team this season, which is on pace for the ninth best all-time.
The Mustangs are currently averaging 11.5 assists per set, which is on pace for the most all-time.
CBC has a quick turnaround for their next match as they welcome Hannibal-LaGrange into Reddin Fieldhouse tomorrow night. First serve is slated for 6 p.m.
