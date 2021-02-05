Playing their third game in four days, but its first home game since Jan. 16, Central Baptist College women's basketball hosted the Eutectics of the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis on Thursday at Reddin Fieldhouse.
CBC (7-2, 2-2 AMC) raced out to a 16-2 lead early, led 54-16 at halftime and cruised to an 82-57 win over UHSP (9-7, 5-6 AMC).
Izzy Arnold, Holly Allen and Chrishey Wilkes all finished in double figures.
The Mustangs shot 71.4 percent from the floor and 66.7 percent from three in the first half, scoring 31 points in the first quarter and 23 in the second in a game that they never trailed.
Arnold notched her third career double-double with 22 points and a season-high tying 10 rebounds while also handing out eight assists.
Allen had 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds with six assists and made six threes, and Wilkes posted a career-high 11 points off the bench.
The Lady Mustangs shot 54.4 percent from the field for the game and 48.1 percent from three.
The 13 made 3-point field goals were the second most in a game this season (14 versus Baptist Bible on Nov. 21).
The Lady Mustangs assisted on 20 of 31 made field goals, and CBC won the rebounding battle 37-31.
The Lady Mustangs were able to force 17 turnovers and committed only 12.
Grace Beyer had a game-high 37 points for the Eutectics.
UHSP shot 32.7 percent from the floor and 40 percent from three for the game.
CBC will get some time off before their next contest on Monday afternoon at Williams Baptist. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.
