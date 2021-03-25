Little Rock — Heading to the road for the first time this spring season, Central Baptist College volleyball took on the Panthers of Philander Smith College on Tuesday at Mims Gymnasium. CBC (10-11) lost the first two sets, took the next two and lost in the fifth to PSC (9-8) by scores of 23-25, 22-25, 29-27, 25-17, 15-8.
Emoree Martin had a big night, pacing the Mustangs with 22 kills and a .294 hitting percentage. Molly Murphy led in assists with 25 and notched her second career double-double with 13 digs as well.
Alizea Garza led the way in digs with 21, while Lena Srdanov also contributed significantly to the attack with 17 kills.
CBC finished with 55 kills, a hitting percentage of .125, 13 service aces (including four each from Murphy and Martin) and four blocks while PSC had 56 kills, a .152 hitting percentage, seven aces and 10 blocks.
The Mustangs return to American Midwest Conference play Saturday morning when they host the Stars of Stephens College.
First serve from Reddin Fieldhouse is slated for 11 a.m.
