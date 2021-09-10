Playing its second match in three days, Central Baptist College volleyball took on the Panthers of Philander Smith at Mims Gymnasium.
CBC (0-2) won the first and fourth sets, but couldn't capitalize on the fifth set, and fell 3-2 to PSC (7-3) by scores of 25-21, 15-25, 20-25, 25-19 and 12-15.
Presley Hamric led the way with 20 kills and a .432 hitting percentage, while Molly Murphy had a 33-assist, 10-dig double-double and Mikayla Lawrence paced the squad with 23 digs.
CBC had 57 kills and hit .163 with five total blocks, but the serve got it in trouble as it had 17 service errors to just nine service aces.
Next up for the Mustangs is the home opener Saturday against Jarvis Christian. First serve is scheduled for 3 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
Searching for its first win of the season, Central Baptist College women's soccer was on the field at the University School of Jackson for a road meeting against the Lions of Freed-Hardeman.
CBC (0-4), trailed by three at halftime, tied it quickly in the second half, and lost on a goal inside the final three minutes to drop the match 4-3 to FHU (1-3).
Jade Love, Samara Hernandez and Ashley Hultquist were the goal scorers for the Mustangs, while Hulquist and Isabella Pietrangelo added assists. Bailey Walercyzk had nine saves in goal. CBC was outshot 24-6 overall, but made the most of its chances, with all six shots going toward the Lion goal.
The game was scoreless until the 32nd minute, when Freed-Hardeman scored to take a 1-0 lead. Goals in the 36th and 42nd minutes extended the lead to 3-0 and that was CBC's deficit headed to halftime.
In the second half, CBC came out firing, as Love scored the first goal of the season on an assist from Pietrangelo in the 47th minute to cut the deficit to 3-1. Less than two minutes later, Hultquist crossed a free kick to the far end of the goal, and Hernandez put her boot to the ball and scored to make it 3-2.
In the 57th minute, Hernandez earned a penalty kick and Hultquist stepped up and took it calmly to tie the match at 3-3. It would stay that way until the 86th minute when the Lions got an opportunity in the box to cash in, and did so, taking the lead.
CBC would get one last opportunity on a free kick, but it was blocked, and the final whistle sounded.
The Mustangs return to the pitch on Saturday in Pineville, Louisiana, for a match with the Wildcats of Louisiana College. Kickoff for that match is set for 3 p.m.
Men’s Soccer
Heading to the road for just the second time this season, Central Baptist College men's soccer took on the Lions of Freed-Hardeman on Thursday at the University School of Jackson. CBC (0-5) fell behind 4-0 in the first half and lost 5-1 to FHU (3-1).
Andrea Migliozzi scored his first goal as Mustang in the 63rd minute on a penalty kick, the Mustangs' first conversion from the spot this season.
Christopher Mendoza started in net and made six saves.
CBC heads to Pineville, Louisiana, on Saturday for a meeting with Louisiana College. Kickoff is slated for 5:30 p.m.
