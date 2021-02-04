Looking to start the second half of the American Midwest Conference schedule on a high note, Central Baptist College men's basketball played the Hornets of Harris-Stowe State on Wednesday at the Emerson Performance Center in the first rematch of last year's AMC Tournament Championship game.
CBC (13-4, 8-1 AMC) trailed for only 2:35 in the entire game and shot over 50 percent from the field to avenge last year's defeat by a score of 103-88 over HSSU (1-7, 0-5 AMC).
Six Mustangs finished in double figures scoring, led by Kelvin Robinson’ 23 points on nine made field goals.
CBC eclipsed the century mark in scoring for the third time this season.
Tedrick Wolfe had 20 points, while Zach Hudson had 15 points and led the team with seven rebounds.
Brevin Brimble and Jalen Adams combined to hit seven threes and scored 12 points each, while TaJuan Johnson added 11 points, and Preston Whitfield led with four assists.
CBC shot 51.5 percent from the field, 38.5 percent (10 of 26) from three and 82.1 percent (23 of 28) from the free-throw line.
The 103 points were the second highest total this season (Bacone, 115 on 11/17).
This was the fourth time this season the Mustangs have hit 10 or more threes in a game, and CBC won the rebounding battle 40-30.
Riley Barnes led the Hornets with 19 points, and Marquis Pepper had a team-best six rebounds and also led with six assists.
HSSU shot 46.4 percent from the field but struggled from three, making only seven of its 27 attempts.
CBC returns to Reddin Fieldhouse on Friday night for their second meeting of the season with UHSP. Tipoff is slated for 5:30 p.m.
