Grambling, La. – Playing on a Wednesday for the first time in a long time, Central Baptist College volleyball was on the floor at the Hobdy Assembly Center for the Exit 81 Classic, hosted by Grambling State.
CBC (2-8) fell to host Grambling (3-7) 3-0 by scores of 8-25, 14-25, 17-25.
Madeline Freeman and Kenzie Hanks were the co-kill leaders with five each while Molly Murphy had 11 assists. Mikayla Lawrence and Mallory Gossett were the co-leaders in digs with 10 apiece. The second scheduled match of the day against Tougaloo was canceled.
Next up for the Mustangs is their American Midwest Conference opener tonight at Reddin Fieldhouse against Lyon. First serve is at 7 p.m.
