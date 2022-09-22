x

Centra Baptist's Madeline Freeman skies for a hit during recent action. The Mustangs lost to Grambling State in straight sets Wednesday.

 Courtesy of Central Baptist College

Grambling, La. – Playing on a Wednesday for the first time in a long time, Central Baptist College volleyball was on the floor at the Hobdy Assembly Center for the Exit 81 Classic, hosted by Grambling State.

CBC (2-8) fell to host Grambling (3-7) 3-0 by scores of 8-25, 14-25, 17-25.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.