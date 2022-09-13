Playing at Reddin Fieldhouse for the fourth time this week, Central Baptist College volleyball hosted the Panthers of Philander Smith College tonight for their second meeting since Tuesday. CBC (2-6) won the first set convincingly, but dropped the final three, falling 3-1 to PSC (6-3) by scores of 25-18, 16-25, 15-25, 17-25.
Molly Murphy posted her first double-double of the season with 32 assists and 12 digs and Madeline Freeman posted her fifth double-double of the season with 15 kills and 17 digs. Kenzie Hanks also broke into double figures in kills with 11 while Mikayla Lawrence also had double figures in digs with 15. The difference in the match was defense. CBC had only two total blocks while PSC had 13 total blocks including seven from Jordan Johnson (one solo, six assisted) and six assisted blocks from DeAundria Green.
