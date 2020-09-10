OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma – Coming into the final round of the Raising Canes Classic, hosted by Southwestern Christian University, the Central Baptist College golf looked to tame the Lake Hefner Golf Club.
Rain forced the final round to be canceled and the Mustangs finished sixth as a team, posting a 12-over par score of 588, 17 shots behind the winning hosts.
Individually, senior Colton Ryan tied for sixth, shooting a minus-2, 142 over the two rounds, four shots off the individual win.
Two other Mustangs posted top-20 finishes as Emmanuel LaBeur finished tied for 16th with a 147 and Spencer LaBarbera finished tied for 20th at 149.
Taylor Morton also shot a 153 and junior Bodey Jackson shot a 163.
Two CBC players, Travis Toebben and senior Ethan Williamson, competed as individuals, with Toebben shooting a 152 and Williamson posting a 157.
Keeley Bulza also competed on the women's side, but the second round was canceled, so she finished with her first round score.
The CBC golf teams will be back on the course for more tournaments this fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.