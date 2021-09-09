Keely Bulza shot a final round 85, matching her exact first round score, to finish with a two-round total of 170.
As a team, CBC shot a 379 in the final round and a 762 overall to finish in 14th place at the Southwestern Christian Fall Invitational.
Joining Bulza on the course was Alyssa Hagewood, who also shot an 85 in the final round to finish with a 173.
Abby Kirby shot a final round 95 to finish at 193 and Brooklyn Adcock shot a 114 to finish with a 226.
Women's golf returns to the course Monday for the Williams Baptist University Fall Invitational at the Kennett Country Club in Missouri.
Men’s Golf
Looking to improve their position in the final round, Central Baptist College men's golf entered the last day of the Southwestern Christian University Fall Invitational at Lake Hefner Golf Club 36 strokes off the lead and in eighth place as a team.
CBC couldn't gain ground and shot a final round 303 to finish in ninth with a three-round score of 906, 74 shots behind the winners and hosts, Southwestern Christian.
Individually, Travis Toebben led the way in the final round, firing a 73 to finish with a total score of 226, one shot ahead of teammate Anupon Wandee.
Emmanuel LaBeur shot a final round 82 to finish with a 230 while Jakub Slapal shot a 75 to finish with a 232 and Ethan Williamson posted a 77 for a 233 overall.
Thomas Bray, who competed as an individual, shot a final round 86 to finish at 267.
The Mustangs get a short break before they return to the course Monday for the Williams Baptist Fall Invitational. The tournament will take place at the Kennett Country Club in Missouri.
Baseball
Central Baptist College baseball head coach Aaron Brister has announced the schedule for the 2022 season.
CBC will play 54 games with 31 games at Burns Park in North Little Rock, which will serve as CBC's baseball home this season.
The season begins on Feb. 4 in Millington, Tennessee, as CBC will play in a tournament hosted by USA Baseball.
The first home doubleheader of the season is Feb. 12 when the Mustangs host Champion Christian.
The first road series of the season is Feb. 18-19 when CBC heads to Springdale to take on Ecclesia in a four-game series. A single road game against Texas A&M-Texarkana follows on the 22nd before the final home four-game series of the month on the 25th and 26th against Rust.
March begins with 10 straight games at Burns. The fourth and fifth, CBC takes on the Wildcats of Culver-Stockton; on the 8th it hosts a doubleheader against Iowa Wesleyan and on the 11th and 12th, the Mustangs welcome the Patriots of Baptist Bible to Burns Park.
The only road doubleheader in the month happens on the 15th at Crowley's Ridge before the final six games of the month are played at home.
CBC opens American Midwest Conference play at home March 18 with a three-game series against Hannibal-LaGrange, followed the next weekend by a three-game series with Harris-Stowe State.
April opens with seven straight road games, including a three-game set at Lyon, a single game on the fifth against Harding and another AMC away series against William Woods.
After that, the next nine games are all at Burns Park, with the Mustangs welcoming Crowley's Ridge for a doubleheader on the 12th, Missouri Baptist for a three-game AMC series on the 15th and 16th, Texas A&M-Texarkana for a single game on the 19th and senior weekend on the 22nd and 23rd against Williams Baptist.
The final three regular-season contests will be on the final weekend of April in Columbia against the defending AMC champion Cougars.
