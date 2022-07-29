Perdue

Perdue

Lance Gordon, Central Baptist College Director of Soccer, has announced a new assistant coaching hire for the 2022 season. Dylan Perdue, a former Mustang, will join the coaching staff this fall.

“Dylan is an accomplished player and coach,” said Gordon. “He is going to improve our men’s and women’s goalkeeper play as well as provide quality leadership for the growth of our Reserves.”

