Lance Gordon, Central Baptist College Director of Soccer, has announced a new assistant coaching hire for the 2022 season. Dylan Perdue, a former Mustang, will join the coaching staff this fall.
“Dylan is an accomplished player and coach,” said Gordon. “He is going to improve our men’s and women’s goalkeeper play as well as provide quality leadership for the growth of our Reserves.”
Perdue, a goalkeeper for CBC from 2014-17, is joining the staff as a goalkeepers coach for both teams and the head coach for the reserve men’s team.
A native of Sheridan, Perdue played 245 minutes in goal for CBC, making 13 saves in his career. He also played four seasons in net for the Little Rock Rangers and the Arkansas Wolves. He comes to CBC after serving as the Volunteer Assistant coach at Maumelle over the last two seasons, including a team that went 9-3-3 in 2022 and finished as a state semifinalist.
Additionally, Perdue coaches goalkeepers for the Little Rock Rangers Academy for the 2009 and 2010 kids. He also spent three years as a coach at Real Arkansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.