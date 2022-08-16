Central Baptist College women’s basketball head coach Lyle Middleton has announced the hiring of Sierra Carrier as his assistant coach for the 2022-23 season. Carrier is a CBC alum and returns to the program after two years away.
“I’m excited to announce Sierra as the assistant coach for the Lady Mustang program,” said Middleton. “She’s been involved in the program first after she transferred in from Oregon, then playing for two years and serving as a student assistant for the last two.”
Carrier graduated from CBC in May 2022 with a degree in education. She came to CBC in the fall of 2019 after transferring from Lane College in her home state of Oregon.
In two seasons in a Mustang uniform, she played in 57 games and averaged 10 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game on 49 percent shooting and 72 percent from the free throw, corralling four double-doubles during her time in a CBC uniform. She posted career highs of 22 points and 13 rebounds as a senior and was a key contributor on a team that went 15-14 and nearly upset top seeded Lyon in the opening round of the American Midwest Conference tournament.
“I’m excited to come on staff,” said Carrier. “I moved to Conway five years ago not knowing anything and slowly adopted CBC as my home. Now I get to be a part of the program that impacted my life! The two years I got to play at CBC, we made big things happen and now I hope to do the same from the coaching perspective. I love CBC dearly and am thrilled to be back in a new position.”
