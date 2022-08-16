x

Carrier

Central Baptist College women’s basketball head coach Lyle Middleton has announced the hiring of Sierra Carrier as his assistant coach for the 2022-23 season. Carrier is a CBC alum and returns to the program after two years away.

“I’m excited to announce Sierra as the assistant coach for the Lady Mustang program,” said Middleton. “She’s been involved in the program first after she transferred in from Oregon, then playing for two years and serving as a student assistant for the last two.”

