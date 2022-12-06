x

Central Baptist College's Dante Adams led the Mustangs in scoring in a win over Bacone College.

 Courtesy of CBC Sports Information

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Stepping out of American Midwest Conference game for a rare Monday night matinee, Central Baptist College men’s basketball was at the Muskogee Convention Center tonight taking on the Warriors of Bacone College. CBC (7-4) led for 36 minutes and 32 seconds, cruising to a 92-70 win over BC (0-11).

Dante Adams led four Mustangs in double-figures scoring in the contest, including Tomas Mikyska, Jalen Adams and Devin Foster. CBC dominated in every aspect of the contest, including their largest rebounding margin of the season (+17).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.