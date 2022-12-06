MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Stepping out of American Midwest Conference game for a rare Monday night matinee, Central Baptist College men’s basketball was at the Muskogee Convention Center tonight taking on the Warriors of Bacone College. CBC (7-4) led for 36 minutes and 32 seconds, cruising to a 92-70 win over BC (0-11).
Dante Adams led four Mustangs in double-figures scoring in the contest, including Tomas Mikyska, Jalen Adams and Devin Foster. CBC dominated in every aspect of the contest, including their largest rebounding margin of the season (+17).
Bacone scored the first basket of the contest and the two teams traded baskets their first two possessions until a steal and a dunk from Dante Adams made it 6-4. CBC would led for the final 16:05 of the first half, carrying a 49-35 lead into the break and would stretch the lead to as many as 27 in the second half before settling the score to its final margin.
GAME NOTES
• CBC improved to 5-7 all-time against the Warriors and have won the last four in a row, scoring at least 92 points in all four
• The Mustangs are now 6-2 this season when leading at halftime and 163-38 all-time
• Dante Adams had his best game of the season, posting a season-high 21 points on 8-12 from the field and 4-4 at the charity stripe
• Mikyska also posted a season-high with 14 points and led the team in rebounding with eight boards
• Jalen Adams finished the night with 12 points and moved past Kelvin Robinson into ninth place on the all-time scoring list (868) and is now just 14 points behind Robert Davis for eighth all-time
• Adams also passed Robinson for 10th place on the all-time field goals made list (299)
• Foster finished the night with 12 points
• Devon Jefferson also finished with a season-high six points off the bench and Rashad Allen made his first career field goal in the game
• CBC outrebounded BC 43-26 and outscored BC 40-32 in the paint and 45-12 off the bench
UP NEXT
The Mustangs and the Warriors will meet again in the next game for both teams on Saturday afternoon at Reddin Fieldhouse. Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.