Playing their third match at home since Tuesday, Central Baptist College volleyball hosted the Pioneers of Crowley's Ridge tonight inside A.R. Reddin Fieldhouse. CBC (2-5) had a big night hitting the ball, posting season highs in kills and hitting percentage, earning a four-set win over CRC (2-3) by scores of 25-19, 25-27, 25-14 and 25-14.
Kenzie Hanks and Kylah Shumate both had season-highs in kills while Molly Murphy posted a season-high in assists and Mikayla Lawrence posted a season-high in digs. The Mustangs had back-to-back 50 kill matches for the first time this season and beat Crowley's Ridge for the 29th time in 38 meetings dating back to 2004.
Hanks posted a career-high 18 kills and hit .316.
Shumate posted a career-high 10 kills and hit .304.
Madeline Freeman also had double digits in kills with 15 and posted her fourth double-double with a career-high 18 digs.
Murphy had a season-best 42 assists, the ninth 40-plus assist match of her career, while adding a career-high eight kills.
Lawrence posted a season-best 26 digs.
CBC had a season-best 59 kills while hitting a season-high .163 with a season-best 53 assists.
CBC tied their season best with 13 service aces against only eight errors.
Paige Glenn had 10 kills.
Jadyn Hesse had 24 assists.
Kinley Matlock had 13 digs.
CBC is back on the floor at Reddin Fieldhouse on Saturday night when Philander Smith returns to Conway for the second time in four days. First serve is scheduled for 6 p.m.
