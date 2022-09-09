Playing their third match at home since Tuesday, Central Baptist College volleyball hosted the Pioneers of Crowley's Ridge tonight inside A.R. Reddin Fieldhouse. CBC (2-5) had a big night hitting the ball, posting season highs in kills and hitting percentage, earning a four-set win over CRC (2-3) by scores of 25-19, 25-27, 25-14 and 25-14.

Kenzie Hanks and Kylah Shumate both had season-highs in kills while Molly Murphy posted a season-high in assists and Mikayla Lawrence posted a season-high in digs. The Mustangs had back-to-back 50 kill matches for the first time this season and beat Crowley's Ridge for the 29th time in 38 meetings dating back to 2004.

