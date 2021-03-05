After winning the American Midwest Conference Tournament championship in record fashion on Tuesday night, Central Baptist College men's basketball qualified for their fourth straight NAIA National Tournament appearance.
On Thursday, the NAIA national selection committee revealed who CBC's opponent would be for the 2020-21 NAIA National Tournament Opening Rounds, presented by Ballogy.
The Mustangs were given a No. 3 seed by the committee and will play the No. 2 seed Benedictine College from Kansas in Wichita Bracket A.
The winner will face the No. 1 seed Saint Francis of Indiana for the right to go to Kansas City.
Tip-off for the opening round game will be at 11 a.m. March 12 from Garvey Arena in Wichita, Kansas.
The Mustangs enter the tournament 19-6 overall on the season. This will be the first meeting ever between the Mustangs and the Ravens.
Benedictine finished 20-6 this season and had a 15-4 record in the Heart of America Athletic Conference.
BC lost in the HAAC Tournament Championship game to the No. 2 team in the nation, William Penn.
UCA Volleyball
The University of Central Arkansas (7-5, 5-2 Southland Conference) dominated as they picked up their first three-game win streak of the 2021 season.
It only took three to best Lamar (1-9, 1-4 SLC) as the Sugar Bears commanded the game through the middle.
Senior middle blocker Amari Mitchell posted a season-high with a hitting percentage of .583 as she controlled the court with eight kills and only one error. Alongside Mitchell was junior middle blocker Ravin Rhodes, who grabbed four assisted blocks and two solos as UCA posted eight as a team.
Up next, the Sugar Bears will face off against Houston Baptist as they head to Houston on March 13 for a first serve at noon.
Hendrix Men’s Lacrosse
Spencer Dorfneilsen set new Hendrix single-game records for goals (nine) and points (13) in Hendrix's 25-3 thrashing of Centenary (Louisiana) on Thursday at Young-Wise Memorial Stadium.
The Warriors improved to 5-0 all-time in the series, having outscored the Gents 128-7.
Dorfneilsen ended his historic night just four goals shy of the NCAA Division III record of 13.
Dorfneilsen also tallied four assists, one shy of the Warriors' record and tied for fifth most in program history.
Maximus LaMendola ended with five goals and one assist in the victory.
Hendrix Football
Hendrix running back Kip VanHoose has been named the Southern Athletic Association Offensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Wednesday.
VanHoose earns the honor for the second time in his career.
In the Warriors' 49-31 win over Austin (Texas) on Feb. 27 at Young-Wise Memorial Stadium, VanHoose compiled 131 yards of total offense and four touchdowns, which along with 24 points tied for second most in Hendrix history.
He also took sole possession of second place in school history in career rushing touchdowns, now with 18.
VanHoose rushed 10 times for 94 yards and three scores and caught three passes for 37 yards and a touchdown.
VanHoose was named to the most recent installment of Noontime Sports D3 Football Team of the Week on Monday.
A Hendrix player has won the SAA Offensive Player of the Week award each time after they played this season.
Quarterback Jacob Wood earned the honor Feb. 10.
Berry linebacker Brock Skinner was voted SAA Defensive Player of the Week, and Birmingham-Southern punter Wells Smith was named SAA Special Teams Player of the Week.
Hendrix travels to Trinity (Texas) on Saturday, with the winner securing the SAA West Division crown and a spot in the league's championship game March 13 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.
