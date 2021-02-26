Hosting an American Midwest Conference quarterfinal game for the second straight season, Central Baptist College men's basketball took on the Eutectics of the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy on Friday at Reddin Fieldhouse.
CBC (17-6) never trailed, leading by 43 at one point and cruising into the semifinals with an 89-55 win over UHSP (1-20).
The win puts CBC in the semifinals of the AMC Tournament for the fourth straight season.
Five players scored in double figures and the Mustangs forced the Eutectics into 26 turnovers while committing only nine themselves.
CBC’s Tedrick Wolfe led all scorers with 15 points, while also grabbing a team-high seven rebounds.
Kelvin Robinson and Preston Whitfield followed with 14, while Will Washington III scored a career-high 11 points.
RJ Wright was the lone Eutectic in double figures with 11.
The Mustangs outshot UHSP 46 percent to 36 percent.
The No. 2 seed Mustangs welcome the No. 3 seed Spartans of Missouri Baptist into Reddin Fieldhouse for the AMC semifinals for a 3 p.m. tip off Saturday.
Hendrix Softball
The Hendrix Warriors softball team opened their season Thursday with a pair of doubleheader losses to Centenary.
Hendrix dropped to 0-2 on the season to 4-0 Centenary after falling 7-2 in the first game and then fell 9-1 in the second.
Centenary plated four runs in the first inning, which the Warriors retaliated against in the second scoring their only two runs of the game.
The middle innings saw the offense of both teams go dry, while Centenary scored another three in the sixth inning.
The second game saw Centenary score five runs in the second inning before Hendrix knocked in its lone run in the third on an RBI double by Savannah Shaw.
Centenary pushed across another three in the fifth before punching in the game’s final run in the top of the sixth.
Hendrix has a week off before stepping back onto the field for a Southern Athletic Association matchup with Millsaps for a four-game series.
Friday’s softball doubleheader was canceled due to inclement weather.
CBC Baseball
Playing in the state of Arkansas for the first time this season, Central Baptist College baseball hosted the Tigers of Champion Christian on Thursday at Burns Park.
CBC (4-2) scored 22 runs and pounded out 23 hits in a doubleheader sweep of Champion Christian (0-8) by scores of 10-1 and 12-9.
CBC is off this weekend, but it resumes its season Friday and Saturday with a three-game series in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, against William Carey University. First pitch of that series will be at 3 p.m. March 5.
UCA Soccer
The Central Arkansas Bears traveled to Nashville for a battle against the Bruins of Belmont.
The two teams went 110 minutes to decide the match, with no team taking advantage, the match ended 0-0.
UCA steps back on the pitch March 5 hosting Central Methodist.
