Looking to advance to the American Midwest Conference Tournament Championship game, the No. 2 seeded Central Baptist College men's basketball team took on the No. 3 seeded Spartans of Missouri Baptist.
CBC (18-6) trailed at halftime and for most of the second half, but used a 10-5 run to close the game and defeat MBU (15-9) 66-61.
The win puts the Mustangs in the AMC Championship game for the third straight season and for the second straight season in Conway.
The last team to play in three straight AMC Tournament Championship games is CBC's Tuesday night opponent, Columbia College, who played for three straight AMC titles from 2012-14.
Zach Hudson led the way with 18 points and nine rebounds, while Tedrick Wolfe had 16 and eight and Kelvin Robinson added 16 as well.
CBC shot 52 percent from the field in the second half and made 17 of 22 at the free-throw line, turning it over only 10 times.
The Mustangs only surrendered eight free throw attempts to the Spartans and forced MBU into 14 turnovers.
The first half featured three ties and five lead changes with neither team leading by more than five points at any moment.
Three more ties followed in the first 5:02 of the second half and with the score tied at 35, MBU made a run, racing out to a 45-37 lead with 10:51 left.
The Mustangs, however, showed no panic, slowly chipping away at MBU eventually tying the game at 49 on a three from Robinson with 5:34 left.
MBU would make back-to-back baskets on its next two trips down the floor to lead 53-49 with 4:43 left, but Robinson canned another three 15 seconds later to cut the deficit to one. After an exchange of free throws by the two teams, MBU led 55-54 with 3:41 left in the game.
The turning point happened 10 seconds later when Preston Whitfield stole an inbounds pass, and threw it ahead to Robinson for a layup to give CBC a 56-55 lead that it never relinquished. A steal and layup by Wolfe made it 58-55 and the Spartans responded, getting a pair of free throws to cut the lead to one.
The play that put the dagger into MBU came with 2:35 left when Brevin Brimble came up with a loose ball and threw a beautiful pass to Hudson, who dunked the ball home emphatically for a 60-57 lead.
After two free throws by the Spartans made it 60-59 with two minutes left, Whitfield stretched the lead back to three with a jumper at the 1:32 mark to make it 62-59.
The Spartans kept fighting back, cutting the lead to one again with 1:10 left. With 43 seconds to play, Brimble drew a foul, sank one of two free throws, and CBC needed to make a stop.
They got what they needed, as Wolfe forced a turnover by the Spartans and went on to split a pair of free throws to put CBC up three.
A missed three to tie by the Spartans with 10 seconds left put them in dire straits and they followed the rebounder, Whitfield, who went down and sank two free throws to put the game on ice.
CBC will host the AMC Tournament Championship game for the second straight season. Tipoff for Tuesday night's game against Columbia is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Looking to make its first trip to the American Midwest Conference finals, Central Baptist College traveled to take on the Columbia Cougars on Friday in the Southwell Complex.
CBC (10-7) led by four in the second quarter, but got blitzed in the second half, seeing its season end in a 77-60 loss to CC (14-4).
Three Lady Mustangs finished in double figures scoring, led by Alexis Augustus.
Turnovers were the difference in the contest as CBC committed 22, while Columbia committed only 14.
Softball
Looking to finish undefeated in the NSU Cherokee Festival, No. 16 Central Baptist College softball took on the Eagles of Central Methodist College before its game against Missouri Valley was rained out.
In the battle of undefeateds, CBC (6-1) came up just short, losing on a walk-off double in the seventh, to CMU (7-0) 5-4.
Allie Burroughs pitched and threw a complete game, picking up the tough luck loss despite allowing just 12 hits and five runs in the effort with three strikeouts and five walks.
Allison Seats was the only Mustang to homer, clubbing her first of the season in the top of the fifth inning.
Neither team scored in the first two innings before CMU finally pushed home a run in the third to make it 1-0.
The Mustangs grabbed a 2-1 lead in the fourth on a two-run double by Ashley Pletcher with two outs and they extended the lead to 4-1 in the fifth on Seats' two-run home run.
The Eagles bounced back, however, tying the score in the fifth with three runs, thanks to a pair of hits and two of CBC's five errors on the afternoon.
After a scoreless sixth, CBC put two on in the seventh, but could scratch a run across and the Eagles got three straight hits to win it in the bottom half.
Up next for the Mustangs is a trip to Gulf Shores, Alabama, next weekend for the Gulf Shores Invitational. CBC will play twice on Friday and twice on Saturday at Gulf Shores
