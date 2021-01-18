Looking to start 4-0 in the American Midwest Conference for the second straight season, Central Baptist College men's basketball hosted the Spartans of Missouri Baptist Saturday at Reddin Fieldhouse.
CBC (8-3, 4-0 AMC) led by three at halftime, trailed by eight with around 12 minutes left and fought back to win 74-65 over MBU (7-6, 2-3 AMC).
Kelvin Robinson led the way for the Mustangs, posting a season-high 20 points. TaJuan Johnson, Brevin Brimble and Zach Hudson all scored in double figures as well as the Mustangs forced 18 turnovers, committed only 12 themselves and had 16 assists on 29 field goals in the win.
CBC also shot 55% from the floor for the game and 65% (17 of 26) in the second half.
MBU scored the first basket of the game and led 3-0 before Hudson got the lid off the rim for the Mustangs, converting an old-fashioned 3-point play to tie the score at three. The two teams went back-and-forth from there until CBC finally took the lead on a 3-pointer from Brimble to make it 18-15 with 8:05 left in the first half. The lead stretched to as many as 10 (27-17) before MBU chipped away, ending the half on a 10-3 run, giving the Mustangs a 30-27 lead at the break.
The Spartans made the first two baskets of the second half to take a 32-30 lead before Tedrick Wolfe tied the game at 32 with an emphatic dunk at the 18:02 mark. Robinson put CBC back in front with a layup before MBU tied the game for the sixth time at 34 apiece. The Spartans then went on a 14-6 run over the next 2:42 and took a 48-40 lead with 11:18 left in the game.
CBC began to chip away, taking the lead down to one with 5:42 left before Hudson converted another 3-point play to tie the game for the seventh and final time at 54-all. A layup from TaJuan Johnson gave CBC a 56-54 lead with 5:19 left and the Mustangs never trailed again and pulled away for the nine-point victory.
The Mustangs are off until Tuesday when they head to Walnut Ridge for an AMC tilt with rival Williams Baptist and former CBC head coach Josh Austin. Tip-off from the Southerland-Mabee Center is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
CBC Women’s Basketball
Playing its first regular season game since Nov. 20, 2020, Central Baptist College women's basketball took the floor Saturday at A.R. Reddin Fieldhouse to host the Spartans of Missouri Baptist University in their American Midwest Conference.
CBC (5-1, 0-1) trailed by three in regulation, tied the game at the buzzer and ended up losing in triple overtime to MBU (7-4, 3-2 AMC) 87-81.
Holly Allen led the way with 20 points and three other Mustangs joined her in double figures. Grace Coates had 19 in her season debut, Alexis Augustus had a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds and Izzy Arnold also had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds while Chrishey Wilkes grabbed a season-best 11 rebounds on her own.
Neither team led by more than seven points in a game that featured 11 ties and 13 lead changes.
CBC led at the end of the first, second and third quarters by one point each time. The Lady Mustangs would extend their lead to three, 47-44 with 7:19 left in third, before the Spartans immediately tied the game on the ensuing possession.
From there, MBU raced out to a 61-54 lead with 1:46 left in the game and attempted to salt it away, but CBC kept fighting, getting the lead to three points with five seconds left and allowing Coates to tie the game to send it to overtime knotted at 64.
In the first overtime, CBC led on three different occasions, including 71-69 with 20 seconds to play. A foul by Augustus with four seconds left led MBU to the free-throw line, where they tied it and Augustus missed a jumper at the buzzer to send the contest to overtime number two.
MBU grabbed the lead in the second overtime, 75-71, but CBC fought back, getting a bucket from Coates with 1:29 left and a pair of Allen free throws with 41 seconds left to tie it 75. CBC would again have a chance to win it, but Allen missed a jumper to send it to a third OT.
CBC grabbed a 78-77 lead in the third overtime before the Spartans tied it with a free throw and took the lead with a layup. An Augustus jumper with 1:37 left in the contest tied the game at 80 but MBU was able to get a layup on the other and CBC couldn't get a basket, falling by six.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.