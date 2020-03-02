Needing a win to make history, Central Baptist College men's basketball hosted the Eutectics of St. Louis College of Pharmacy in their American Midwest Conference regular season finale and Senior Day.
CBC (20-8, 16-6 AMC) accomplished their goal, using hot shooting and strong defense in the first half to beat STLCOP (5-23, 3-19 AMC) 81-71.
Seven seniors, Tyrone Alston, Quentre Roberts, LaTron Thomas, Darius Williams, Deajay Klett, Tyler Williams and Darius Polley were honored before the game.
The win helped CBC make history, finishing the regular season 13-0 at home, clinching the No. 1 seed in the AMC tournament and the first automatic bid from the AMC to the NAIA National Tournament in Kansas City.
The win also gave CBC their fourth straight 20-win season.
Zach Hudson led the way in scoring with 18 points, while Alston chipped in 15, Tedrick Wolfe added 13 and Roberts scored 10 while leading the team with eight rebounds.
CBC was plus-one on the glass (43-42), but kept the ball out of Eutectic hands, committing just 10 turnovers while forcing 15 of their own, while holding COP to 27% shooting from the field in the first half and 36% for the game.
Hudson also had five blocks in the game, giving him 12 this week.
STLCOP opened the game strong, leading 4-0 and 7-6 before a Roberts layup gave CBC their first lead at 8-7.
The Eutectics retook the lead at 10-8 and extended it out to 16-10 before CBC went on a 7-1 run to tie the score at 17 on a Jordan Parker three.
CBC never trailed again, leading by as much as 13 in the first half before going into the locker room up 38-27.
The Mustangs never allowed the Eutectics to get closer than nine again, leading at one 57-38 in the second half before cruising to the win to finish the historic regular season.
With the No. 1 seed, the road to the AMC tournament championship runs through Conway, and the quest to repeat as tournament champions begins Wednesday night at 7 p.m. when the Mustangs welcome Missouri Baptist to Reddin Fieldhouse for their AMC quarterfinal meeting and a rematch of last year's AMC semifinal.
Lady Mustangs fall to Eutectics on Senior Day
Looking to secure the seven seed in the upcoming American Midwest Conference tournament, Central Baptist College women's basketball hosted the Eutectics of the St. Louis College of Pharmacy on Saturday
CBC (15-13, 11-13 AMC) failed to accomplish its goal, falling to STLCOP (9-20, 6-18 AMC) 82-76.
Kory Westerman, Whitney Green and Sierra Carrier were all honored after the game in playing for the final time at Reddin Fieldhouse.
Westerman had a big day and helped the Lady Mustangs to one of their best shooting percentages of the season.
Westerman finished with a career-high 26 points and just barely missed a double-double with nine rebounds.
Sierra Carrier had 12 in her final home game, while Holly Allen scored 10 and led the team with four assists.
CBC outrebounded the Eutectics 38-34.
CBC outshot STLCOP 46% to 45% from the field, with the difference coming from range, where STLCOP was 16-40 from three, while CBC was just 6-19.
The Lady Mustangs were 18-32 from the free-throw line.
The Eutectics’ Grace Beyer finished with a triple-double for the Eutectics, scoring 27 points, collecting 10 rebounds and handing out 10 assists.
Michon Forrest added 26 points on eight 3-pointers.
The Lady Mustangs dropped from the seven to the eight seed with the loss and will face Lyon in the AMC Quarterfinals.
Tip-off from Batesville on Thursday night is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Softball sweats Cottey
Heading back to the road for another series, Central Baptist College softball played another doubleheader Saturday against the Comets of Cottey College.
CBC (11-2) swept the Comets (10-4), taking game one 7-6 before shutting down the offense in game two for an 11-0 win.
Ashlyn Spearsand Kalyne Powell got the starts in the two games.
CBC hit three home runs, with Allison Seats going deep in game one and Rachael Jonesand Kirstie Blackwood homering in game two.
CBC is back on the road for its next doubleheader, which will take place Friday against Oklahoma Wesleyan.
First pitch from Bartlesville that day is scheduled for 2 p.m.
Baseball sweeps Park on record day
Having won the first two games of the American Midwest Conference series against Park yesterday, Central Baptist College baseball went for the series sweep this after at Comfort Field on the Park campus.
CBC (16-3, 5-1 AMC) used an offensive barrage, pounding out 25 hits and four home runs in a 16-6 win over Park (7-9, 1-5 AMC).
The 25 hits set a new single-game record for the team, breaking the previous record of 23, which was accomplished twice.
Kelvin Volquez also had a record setting day as well, becoming the first Mustang ever to record a six-hit game, finishing 6for 6 with three runs scored at two RBI.
The Mustangs head to Springdale for their next game, a doubleheader on Tuesday against Ecclesia.
First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.
Mustangs compete in SAU Mulerider Relays
Opening the 2020 season with high expectations, Central Baptist College track and field competed for the first time Saturday at the Southern Arkansas University Mulerider Relays.
CBC won four events and had one other finish in the top three.
Cody McKnight was victorious on the men's side, winning both the 200- and 400-meter races.
McKnight ran a time of 22.19 in the 200 to beat his closest competitor by 0.14 seconds and ran a 49.13 in the 400 to beat his closest competitor by over four seconds in that event.
Cody Duffey also captured a top three finish, placing third in the 100-meter race with a time of 11.5.
On the women's side, Ally Swaim was twice a winner, capturing both the 100- and 400-meter hurdles.
In the 100, Swaim ran a time of 15.96 to beat her closest competitor by 0.09 seconds, while her win in the 400 was in a time of 1:15.02, eight seconds faster than the next closest finisher.
The Mustangs will have a week off before returning to the track next weekend at Hendrix for the Hendrix Alumni Relays.
