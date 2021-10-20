After splitting on the first day of the Wildcat Match Play, Central Baptist College men’s golf was back on the Prairie Highlands Golf Course competing against Evangel for a third-place finish.
The Mustangs and the Valor tied their match, 2.5 apiece, before the Mustangs won in a playoff to capture third place.
Jakub Slapal and Ethan Williamson both posted one-up wins, with Slapal beating Jake Brown at No. 1 and Williamson beating Jaron Phipps at No. 4.
Anupon Wandee would halve his match at No. 5 while Surapat Pareepat was beaten 2 and 1 and Travis Toebben was defeated 5 and 4.
In the playoff, Slapal won, winning on the first playoff hole with a clinching putt.
CBC’s fall season is complete.
Women’s Golf
Dropping into the fifth-place match Wednesday, Central Baptist College women’s golf looked to beat William Penn on the final day of the Wildcat Match Play at Prairie Highlands Golf Course. CBC would wind up sixth, losing to William Penn 4-0 in the match.
Alyssa Hagewood came the closest to winning, losing her match two-up. Keeley Bulza fell 8 and 6 in her match while both Abby Kirby and Brooklyn Adcock dropped their matches 7 and 6.
The Mustangs’ fall season is over.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.