Opening its American Midwest Conference title defense Thursday at A.R. Reddin Fieldhouse, Central Baptist College men's basketball hosted the Eagles of Williams Baptist University.
CBC (3-7, 1-0 AMC) shot well and played solid defense, holding the Eagles (6-3, 0-1 AMC) to under 40 percent shooting in a six-point win.
Blake Bradshaw had a career night, setting new highs in made field goals, points and assists. Kelvin Robinson and Justin Van Pelt were also in double figures as CBC shot over 50 percent in both halves to secure the win.
WBU opened the scoring four seconds in and had three separate leads of four points in the first half.
A Robinson jump shot with 14:03 left in the half gave CBC its first lead of the game at 12-11.
The teams would trade baskets until the 8:44 mark of the half when a Robinson basket started a 9-0 run over the next 5:09 to give them their largest lead of the game at 29-20.
WBU got hot at the end of the half, however, closing on an 11-2 run to send the game into halftime tied at 31-all.
The second started with a Bradshaw jumper, a layup by Williams Baptist and a dunk from Mayan Kiir, which gave CBC a 35-33 lead with 19:08 left in the game.
WBU would tie the score two more times before a pair of free throws from Kiir with 17:11 left gave CBC a 39-37 lead that it would never relinquish.
The lead would stretch to nine again, thanks to a three from Bryan Maxey with 9:30 left and would go back to nine with 7:25 left at 64-55. The lead finally grew to double figures, 73-63, with 1:06 left, and the Mustangs salted the game away from there.
Bradshaw finished with 20 points, including 12 in the second half, nine rebounds and six assists on 10 of 13 from the field.
Robinson pitched in with 19 points, while Van Pelt had 10.
The Mustangs shot 56 percent from the field for the game and held WBU to 37 percent from the floor.
The win for CBC was the 17th in 30 meetings between the schools dating back to 2003.
CBC stays in AMC play Saturday when it heads to Hannibal-LaGrange. Tipoff is slated for 3 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Opening the American Midwest Conference portion of its schedule Thursday at A.R. Reddin Fieldhouse, Central Baptist College women's basketball hosted the Eagles of Williams Baptist University.
CBC (3-3, 0-1 AMC) dominated the game on the glass, but trailed by nine at the half and ultimately lost to WBU (5-5, 1-0 AMC).
Aminata Seck posted a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds and Alexis Augustus joined her in the double-double land with 15 points and 11 boards of her own.
CBC outrebounded WBU 58-37 but went 0-12 from three and committed 24 turnovers in the defeat.
Up next is a trip Saturday to Hannibal, Missouri, for an AMC contest against the Trojans of Hannibal-LaGrange. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.
