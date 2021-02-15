Looking to bounce back from a loss on Saturday, Central Baptist College men's basketball took on the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis on Sunday in an American Midwest Conference contest at UHSP gymnasium.
CBC (14-5, 9-2 AMC) never trailed, leading by 32 at one point and cruising to a 92-69 win over the Eutectics (1-17, 0-10 AMC).
Brevin Brimble led the way in scoring as six Mustangs finished in double figures.
CBC shot over 50 percent in both halves and dominated on the glass, improving to 14-0 all-time against the Eutectics.
Brimble tied his career-high with 20 points, while also tying his career-high with six threes.
D'Andre Butler posted a season-high 14, while TaJuan Johnson had 13 points and Kelvin Robinson scored 12 points.
Zach Hudson recorded his fourth double-double of the season, scoring 12 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.
Preston Whitfield finished with 10 points.
CBC shot 58 percent from the field, 47 percent from three and 62 percent at the free-throw line.
CBC outrebounded UHSP 41-24 and committed 12 turnovers while forcing 15.
RJ Wright and Will Feese both had 19 for the Eutectics, while Feese also had six rebounds.
UHSP shot 40 percent from the field, 42 percent from three and 63 percent at the free-throw line.
Women’s Basketball
Looking to avenge a triple-overtime loss earlier this season in Conway, Central Baptist College women's basketball took on the Spartans of Missouri Baptist on Saturday at the Petty Student Resources Center.
CBC (8-5, 3-5 AMC) led only three times in the game, trailed by 15 at halftime and lost 76-59 to MBU (13-5, 9-3 AMC).
Alexis Augustus led the way for the Mustangs scoring and Holly Allen joined her in double figures.
CBC was outrebounded in the contest, but only committed 10 turnovers, compared to forcing 20.
Augustus had 17 points, while Allen scored 15 points for the Mustangs.
Chrishey Wilkes led the way with nine rebounds.
CBC shot 38 percent from the field, 40 percent from three and 44 percent at the free-throw line while getting outrebounded 42-31.
Three players scored 15 points to pace MBU, while the Spartans assisted on 20 of 25 made field goals.
Wrestling
Hosting the American Midwest Conference Championship for the first time in program history, Central Baptist College competed Saturday in the AMC Championships.
CBC finished fourth in the championship while Ben Freeman made history at 141 pounds.
Freeman won the championship at 141 pounds, defeating Johnny Baldwin of Williams Baptist in the final by fall at 1:43 to qualify for the NAIA National Championships in Park City, Kansas.
Freeman became the first Mustang since Peter Acuna and Kurland Parks in 2016 to qualify for nationals and his championship was the first in program history.
Alejandro Mas, who was named the AMC Freshman of the Year later in the day, finished second at 149 pounds while Trevor Williams medaled at 165 and Dewayne Jennings medaled at heavyweight.
Freeman's season continues on March 5-6 at the NAIA Championships.
