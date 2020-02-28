Needing a win to keep its hopes of an American Midwest Conference regular season title and automatic NAIA tournament berth alive, Central Baptist College men's basketball hosted the Cougars of Columbia College on Thursday in the AMC Game of the Week.
CBC (19-8, 15-6 AMC) led by one at halftime and used suffocating defense in the second half to dispatch Columbia (18-11, 13-8 AMC) 82-64.
Zach Hudson had a big night, leading the Mustangs in scoring with 17 points and setting a new single-game program record with seven blocked shots to go with a career-high four assists.
Darius Williams added 15, Darius Polley had 13 and four assists and Tyrone Alston had a double-double with 10 points, 11 rebounds and four assists of his own.
The Mustangs shot 52% from the field for the game and made 22 of 31 from the charity stripe, while also outrebounding the Cougars 42-30 and holding them to 19% shooting (6-32) in the second half.
The Mustangs opened the game on a 14-2 run over the first 3:54 before the Cougars responded to cut the lead to five at 14-9.
CBC stretched the lead back to eight (18-10) at one point, but the Cougars fought back and CBC led 33-32 at the break.
A pair of free throws gave Columbia its only lead of the game 40 seconds into the second half, but Hudson responded right away, scoring a layup with 19:02 left to give CBC a 35-34 lead, sparking a 10-0 run and giving them a lead that it did not relinquish.
Columbia got the lead down to three at one point in the second half, but strong defense and keeping Columbia off the glass preserved the win and helped CBC improve to 12-0 at Reddin Fieldhouse this season.
CBC hosts St. Louis College of Pharmacy on Saturday during Senior Day at Reddin Fieldhouse.
A win over the Eutectics would give CBC the AMC regular season co-championship and the No. 1 seed in the AMC tournament, along with an automatic bid to the NAIA National Tournament.
Nine seniors will be honored before the game.
Lady Mustangs drop contest to No. 15 Columbia
Looking to solidify its stand in the American Midwest Conference, Central Baptist College women's basketball hosted the Columbia College Cougars on Thursday.
CBC (15-12, 11-12 AMC) trailed by nine at the half and couldn't contain the Cougar (24-5, 20-3 AMC) offensive attack in a 76-61 defeat.
Grace Coates had a career night for the Mustangs scoring the basketball and was joined in double figures by Sierra Carrier.
The Mustangs were even in the turnover battle, but could stop the rebounding of the Cougars, losing the battle on the glass.
Coates had a career-high 29 points and just missed a double-double, grabbing nine rebounds. Carrier added 13 points
Kory Westerman had nine rebounds, while Holly Allen had three assists.
CBC forced 21 turnovers but got outrebounded 44-36.
The Lady Mustangs went 14-20 at the free-throw line.
The Cougars’ Reagan Wieser had 21 points and 11 rebounds for CC, and Jordan Alford had five assists and also added 13 points.
CBC hosts St. Louis College of Pharmacy in their final home game Saturday on Senior Day.
Tip-off is at 1 p.m. and Westerman, Whitney Green and Carrier will be honored after the game.
