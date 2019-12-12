CBC men's basketball ranked 18th in second NAIA poll of season

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Central Baptist College men's basketball tied a historic mark in the national poll that was released by the NAIA on Wednesday.
CBC is ranked 18th in the poll, tying its highest ranking ever, which was achieved twice last season.
"I'm really happy for our nine seniors," coach Clint Galyean said. "In the recruiting process, this is what we talked about. Trying to make another run to Kansas City. This recognition is all about them and I am glad they are getting the respect and acknowledgement from the voters.
“These early polls don't mean much in the long run, and we have to continue to build and come together. This team is far from where we can be, so that's our focus right now. To come each day and the work. We know what it takes to get there."
The Mustangs have won six in a row and are 8-2 overall on the season, while also starting 5-0 in the American Midwest Conference for the first time ever.
CBC went 3-0 last week with wins over Freed-Hardeman, Hannibal-LaGrange and Harris-Stowe State and are ranked in the national poll for the first time this season and the seventh time ever.
It resumes its season on Dec. 19 at home against William Woods.
