Central Baptist College men’s soccer announced new signees earlier this week.
Head coach Lance Gordon has reloaded the program with 12 new signees to this point.
The players that have signed so far are Ian Gonzalez, Bruno Sant'Ana, Cam Gordon, Blaine Schauf, Daniel Pinkney, Bradley Turnage, Jasper Gadellaa, Noe Jimenez, Fernando Castro, George Caudwell, Joe McElhenny and Whitt Garrett.
Gonzalez comes to CBC from Warren where he was a two-year captain and an all-district selection. Sant'Ana is a transfer from Salem Community College in New Jersey, where he played 10 matches last season in the midfield.
Gordon, the son of Coach Gordon, comes to CBC after playing football for the last two seasons at Northwest Oklahoma State. Schauf comes to CBC from Lake Hamilton High School where he was an all-state and all-conference selection.
Pinkney is a transfer from Waldorf University in Iowa, where he set the single-season goal scoring record last season with 15. Turnage comes to CBC from Greenbrier and had 20 goals and 15 assists in his career, while being an all-state selection twice and earning all-conference honors. Gadellaa is a goalkeeper from the Netherlands. Jimenez was the goalkeeper this past season at Russellville, earning all-state honors as the Cyclones won the state championship and Castro was his teammate at Russellville, earning all-state honors this past season and an all-conference selection a couple seasons ago.
Caudwell comes to CBC as a transfer from Northwood University in Michigan where he played in defense and had three assists in 23 matches the past two seasons. McElhenny comes to CBC from Louisiana State University-Shreveport by way of Formby in the United Kingdom and Garrett joins the Mustangs also from Greenbrier where he was a two-time all-conference selection
