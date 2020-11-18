Playing its first game in 17 days, Central Baptist College men's basketball opened its home schedule Tuesday with a visit from the Warriors of Bacone College.
CBC (1-2) never trailed, cruising to a 115-54 win over Bacone (1-6), the largest margin of victory for a Clint Galyean coached team.
Brevin Brimble and Preston Whitfield led the way with 20 points each, while Jordan Parker added 17 and Tedrick Wolfe had 15.
Blake Bradshaw grabbed 11 rebounds for the Mustangs and Whitfield and DeAndre Barton both had five assists.
CBC shot 53% from the field for the game, holding Bacone to 28% and grabbed 60 rebounds compared to just 30 for the Warriors.
CBC also had 26 assists on 41 field goals and turned the ball over only 13 times, holding the Warriors to just seven second half field goals.
CBC raced out of the gate quickly, bolting to a 12-0 lead inside the first four minutes before Bacone cut the lead to 12-3.
CBC almost equaled its highest point total of the season in the first half, leading 65-34 at the break.
CBC led by over 50 points in the final 5:14 of the contest to earn its first win of the season and score the most points and the largest margin of victory during Clint Galyean's two-plus seasons at the helm.
Next up for the Mustangs is a trip to Springdale on Friday for a game against Ecclesia. Tipoff from the Jones Center is set for 5 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Returning home for the first time in 14 days, Central Baptist College women's basketball hosted the Warriors of Bacone College on Tuesday at A.R. Reddin Fieldhouse.
CBC (4-0) dominated, leading wire-to-wire, at one point by 36, cruising to a 90-66 win over the Warriors (2-3).
Holly Allen had a big night, posting her second career double-double with 25 points and 10 rebounds, while also handing out seven assists and breaking the career assist record in the process.
She now sits at 219 assists with the old record of 212 held by Britney Nealy.
Allen also now sits just 16 points shy of the career scoring record, in a tie for second place all-time with Nealy at 1,046 points.
Izzy Arnold was the only other Mustang in double figures, scoring 10 points.
CBC outshot Bacone 42% to 34% from the field and dominated on the glass, collecting 54 rebounds to just 36 for the Warriors.
In the first quarter, CBC took the early lead, but Bacone came back to tie the score at 7-7 with 5:23 left in the quarter.
Alaina Ellis gave CBC the lead it would never relinquish 15 seconds later as the Mustangs closed the quarter on a 13-2 run.
Allen's record breaking assist, No. 213, came with 3:51 left in the first quarter on a three from Somer Frost to make the score 20-7 at the time.
Next up for the Mustangs is a visit from Baptist Bible College on Saturday afternoon. Tip-off is slated for 1 p.m.
