Beginning a stretch of four straight American Midwest Conference games at Reddin Fieldhouse Tuesday, Central Baptist College men's basketball hosted the Scots of Lyon College.
In a game that featured 13 ties and 16 lead changes, CBC (11-13, 7-5 AMC) finally won out, going a perfect 5 of 5 from the floor in overtime to beat Lyon (8-17, 3-10 AMC) 84-78 in the extra period.
Jordan Parker led the way in scoring with 26 points while James Moore nearly had a triple-double with 18 points, 13 rebounds and a single-game program record nine blocked shots while Jalen Adams chipped in with 17 off the bench. CBC shot 50 percent from the field for the game and dominated points in the paint, outscoring the Scots 50-30 in that area.
Neither team led by more than six in the first half and Lyon would beat the buzzer with a layup to take the game into halftime tied at 39.
The second half was nearly the same story as neither team led by more than six. The Mustangs held a 69-66 lead with 22 seconds left when Lyon made a three to tie it. Blake Bradshaw had a good look at a jumper to beat the regulation buzzer, but the shot went long and the Mustangs headed to overtime for just the second time this season.
In the extra frame, Moore started the scoring with a jumper in the lane, followed by a Parker layup, a jumper from Lyon and a Parker dunk to make it 75-71.
Following a Lyon split at the free-throw line, Brevin Brimble made his lone three of the night to stretch the lead to 78-72, and following a steal, Moore dunked home the dagger to put the Mustangs up eight with 1:55 in the extra period. CBC would make four free throws from there to salt the game away.
CBC improved to 14-17 all-time against the Scots and the overtime win moved CBC to 1-1 in the extra frame this season.
The Mustangs are 3-1 this season when the score is tied at halftime.
The 15 points in overtime were the fourth most in a single overtime game ever.
Moore's double-double was the second of his career and his nine blocked shots broke the previous record of seven held by Zach Hudson.
The Mustangs now have 90 blocks on the season with 12, the sixth highest total in a season ever.
CBC welcomes another AMC opponent into Reddin Fieldhouse on Thursday night when the Owls of William Woods come to visit. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Beginning a stretch of four of the next five games at Reddin Fieldhouse, Central Baptist College women's basketball hosted the Scots of Lyon College tonight in an American Midwest Conference tilt.
CBC (12-11, 4-9 AMC) led at halftime, but couldn't hang onto the lead, falling 56-44 to Lyon (21-4, 13-1 AMC).
Vicky Duru led the Lady Mustangs in scoring with 10 points and Diana Rivera led in rebounding, grabbing a career-high 10.
CBC led 24-22 at the half, but scored just seven points in the third quarter and trailed 33-31 after three.
The Scots are now 26-0 all-time against CBC dating back to 2003.
Alexis Augustus moved into second place all-time in made field goals with 326, trailing only Holly Allen for the most makes in program history.
CBC is back at home Thursday for another AMC tilt, this time against Owls of William Woods. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.