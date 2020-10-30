Having been picked to win the American Midwest Conference in the preseason coaches poll, Central Baptist College men's basketball opened the 2020-21 season Friday evening against Faulkner University in the Fresh Start Talladega College Classic from Callanan Gymnasium.
Coming off their fourth straight 20-win season, an AMC co-regular season championship, their second straight appearance in the AMC Tournament Championship game and their third straight selection to the NAIA National Tournament, the Mustangs return four players from last season. Head coach Clint Galyean returns for year three with brand new assistant coaches Sam Kohnke and Justin Graham joining him.
"We are excited about the team we have been able to put together this year," Galyean said. "With only four returners, we were able to add 11 transfers to help us stay older and experienced."
The four returners are led by Tedrick Wolfe, an AMC honorable mention selection last season after averaging 12.9 points and 6.7 rebounds per game in 18 games last season.
Zach Hudson, who set a program record with seven blocks in the penultimate regular season game against Columbia last season is back as is Jordan Parker, who shot 29% from three last season and Jalen Adams, who was on the AMC All-Freshman team two years ago.
The 11 newcomers to the program are TaJuan Johnson, who was with the team last season, but redshirted, Brevin Brimble, Devin Campbell, Kelvin Robinson — a former DI player at both Appalachian State and Eastern Kentucky — Preston Whitfield, who played for AMC rival Columbia, DeAndre Barton, Garret Finley, Will Washington III — a former JuCo national champion — Christian White, Blake Bradshaw — a Conway kid who was an AMC All-Freshman performer in 2018-19 at Lyon — and D'Andre Butler who was an NCCAA Division II All-American last year at Champion Christian.
"Our guys have done a great job buying into our vision and figuring out what we expect from each one of them," Galyean said. "Our overall talent level is better than it has been. With that being said, our expectations and goals don't change from year-to-year. We expect to be in the fight for an AMC championship and a trip to the National Tournament."
The Talladega tournament continues on Saturday against the home institution at 4 p.m.
The men's basketball home opener is at 3 p.m. Nov. 14 against Ecclesia.
