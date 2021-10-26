Opening their 2021-22 season Monday, Central Baptist College men's basketball took on the Bleu Devils of Dillard University at Dent Hall. CBC (0-1) trailed 40-26 at halftime and couldn't turn the tables in the second half, falling to DU (3-0) 90-75.
Kelvin Robinson had a team-leading 22 points while Jordan Parker pitched in with 18 and Jalen Adams had 16. Mayan Kiir, making his CBC debut, led the way with seven rebounds and had six blocked shots, becoming just the seventh player in program history to record at lead five blocks in a game.
The Mustangs shot 49 percent from the field, 32 percent from deep and just 61 percent at the free-throw line and got blitzed on the glass, losing the rebounding battle 43-28.
Dillard jumped out to a quick lead six seconds into the game before a free throw and back-to-back Robinson jumpers made it 5-2 Mustangs.
Dillard would answer, going on a 7-0 run to take a 9-5 lead, before Robinson scored again, opening with the first seven for CBC, to cut the deficit to two. The lead would get within one only one more time as Dillard, who led 22-20 with 7:12 left in the half, closed on an 18-6 run, including a 14-0 run over 5:20 to lead at the break.
Robinson opened the second half scoring with a three, but two more makes by Dillard ballooned the deficit to 16 (45-29) and the deficit would never get below 12 the rest of the contest.
CBC opens its 2021-22 home schedule Saturday with a visit from Arkansas Baptist and former head coach Wes Sullivan. Tip-off for the home opener is 3 p.m.
Volleyball
Returning home after a trip to Tennessee, Central Baptist College volleyball hosted the Toppers of Blue Mountain College on Monday at Reddin Fieldhouse, looking to snap BMC's 13-match winning streak.
CBC (10-11) couldn't stop BMC (25-5) falling in straight sets and getting swept by Blue Mountain on the season.
Presley Hamric was the only Mustang in double figures while Molly Murphy and Mikayla Lawrence both achieved single-season milestones. CBC had 28 kills and hit .049 while BMC had 36 kills and hit .279.
Hamric had 10 kills on the night. Kylee Sabella had nine and moved into 10th place on the single-season kills list with 229 passing Kelsy Knox, who had 226 as a senior.
Murphy had 26 assists, giving her 609 on the season, which is fifth all-time and makes her just the fourth player ever to eclipse 600 assists in a season.
Murphy also, with her 26 assists, sits at 996 for her career, four shy of becoming just the third setter ever with at least 1,000.
Mikayla Lawrence had 18 digs, which gives her 394 this season, the 10th most all-time.
Lawrence with six digs this weekend will become just the sixth player in program history to have 400 digs in a season and she is already eighth on the career list with 637.
Reaven Seymore continues to pile up the blocks with 42 this season and 180 for her career, closing in second place, just 17 behind.
The Mustangs have 845 kills this season, the eighth most in a season ever.
CBC is hitting .163 which would be the highest hitting percentage in a season since 2012 (.171).
The 794 assists for the Mustangs this season are the sixth most ever.
CBC has 1,172 digs, good for the 10th highest season total.
The Mustangs dropped to 4-5 in three-set matches this season and 0-3 all-time against the Toppers.
CBC begins a three-day American Midwest Conference Missouri road trip in its next match on Thursday when it faces the Owls of William Woods in Fulton. First serve is at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.