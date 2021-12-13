Looking to avenge a loss earlier this season, Central Baptist College men's basketball played the Golden Eagles of John Brown University at Bill George Arena on Saturday.
CBC (4-8) never led, and only forced one tie in an 83-60 loss to JBU (8-5), whom they've never beaten in 16 meetings.
Jordan Parker led three Mustangs in double figures with 18 points. Mayan Kiir also contributed 16 and Kelvin Robinson had 13.
Justin Van Pelt was the leading rebounder for CBC with 11, while the lone bright spot for the Mustangs was their free-throw shooting, as they finished 13-15 at the stripe.
Next up for the Mustangs is a trip Tuesday to Austin, Texas, for a game against Huston-Tillotson University. Tip off for the final game of the semester will be at 5 p.m.
Wrestling
Competing for the second time this week, Central Baptist College was in Alabama for the Huntingdon College Tri-Dual on Saturday.
CBC earned four individual victories, but lost as a team, falling 39-16 to Allen in the first dual and 45-4 to Huntingdon in the second dual.
Christian Richer won both of his matches at 165 pounds while Brian Mas and Dewayne Jennings also posted victories.
Richer won by forfeit against Allen and then defeated Gabriel Pittman of Huntingdon by a 10-1 major decision. Mas was 1-1 in his matches at 149 pounds, defeating Ya'Donnis Hardaway of Allen, by fall before losing to his Huntingdon opponent.
Jennings also went 1-1 beating Jyheem Macklin of Allen by a 14-5 major decision before losing to his Huntingdon opponent as well. Endrick Theodore, Alejandro Mas, Joel Soto and Zideen Ruiz-Zartemi also competed for the Mustangs as well.
Next up for CBC is a trip Wednesday to Atchison, Kansas, for the Benedictine Duals. Start time will be announced later in the week.
Track and Field
Running for the final time this semester, Ally Swaim and Ryan Chamberlain represented the Central Baptist College track and field team Friday at the Eastern Illinois University Early Bird Meet.
Swaim ran two events while Chamberlain competed in just the 400 meters.
Swaim competed in both the 200 meters and the 60-meter hurdles. Her time of 27.42 in the 200 was the second fastest time of the day while her 9.27 in the hurdles was good for fourth. Chamberlain ran a 52.38 in the 400, which put him fourth in a meet, for both, that was entirely composed of NCAA Division I competition.
This was the final meet of the semester for the track team. They will return to the indoor season on Jan. 14 in Highland, Kansas, at the Highland Community College Multi.
