The reigning tournament champion Central Baptist Mustangs were selected to finish first in the American Midwest Conference according to the Preseason Coaches' Poll, with Missouri Baptist and Columbia College expected to make a strong push for a spot in the top three.
The Mustangs earned the second seed in the tournament last year after going 11-3 in AMC play.
They proceeded to take down UHSP in the quarterfinals, Missouri Baptist in the semifinals and won the championship in blowout fashion over Columbia.
All-American Honorable Mention Kelvin Robinson (14.2 PPG) returns to lead CBC, with new Texas Tech transfer Deshawn Corprew looking to make waves on his new squad.
Departures include first team all-conference recipient Tedrick Wolfe and second team all-conference recipient Zach Hudson.
Despite the big names off the roster, new head coach Sam Kohnke still inherits a team filled with five former NCAA Division I players as the Mustangs look to repeat as champions.
Women’s Basketball
The American Midwest Conference women’s basketball defending champion Lyon College Scots were selected first in the AMC Preseason Coaches' Poll, with Columbia College in a close second and Missouri Baptist University in a distant third, while CBC is fourth.
Alexis Augustus (14.2 PPG) and the Mustangs will look to improve on a down year last season after going 4-6 in conference play.
Despite their record, the sixth-seeded Mustangs dominated Williams Baptist in an upset victory in the quarterfinals before losing to the second-seeded Columbia in the semifinals.
CBC loses major pieces to the team in all-time Mustangs leading scorer Holly Allen (three-time All-AMC selection) and their leader in assists Izzy Arnold.
They do, however, bring in Diana Rivera, a 5-foot-8 guard who was a two-time NJCAA Region Eight Defensive Player of the Year at Hillsborough Community College.
Augustus, Grace Coates (10.3 points per game, 5.3 rebounds per game) and Rivera will look to make some noise in the AMC in 2021-22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.