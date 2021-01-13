Looking to rebound from a tough loss to Rust on Friday night, Central Baptist College men's basketball returned to American Midwest Conference play Tuesday when it hosted the Scots of Lyon College at Reddin Fieldhouse.
CBC (6-3, 2-0 AMC) trailed twice, by one point each time, but led for over 35 minutes and cruised to an 84-59 win over Lyon (2-3, 2-1 AMC).
Tedrick Wolfe once again led the Mustangs in scoring, and he was joined in double figures by Preston Whitfield, Zach Hudson and Jordan Parker.
CBC had one of its best shooting games of the season and used their depth to their advantage in the win.
The win gave CBC head coach Clint Galyean his 50th career head coaching win, becoming the fastest coach in the four-year era of Mustang basketball to reach that milestone and just the third coach ever (Josh Austin and Wes Sullivan) to achieve 50 or more wins.
Wolfe finished with 17 points, while Whitfield scored 14.
Hudson barely missed a double-double, scoring 10 points and leading the team with nine rebounds.
Parker also added 10 points and made three 3-pointers, meaning that he has hit 19 threes in the past four games.
CBC shot 54% from the field, 53% from three and made 18 of their 22 free throw attempts.
CBC also grabbed 35 rebounds and committed 17 turnovers.
Cole Anderson had a game-high 18 points for the Scots, while Ray Price had five rebounds.
Lyon was held to just 25 rebounds, 42% shooting from the floor, 23% from three and 58% at the charity stripe while also committing 17 turnovers.
CBC remains at home for its next game Thursday night against AMC foe William Woods.
Tip-off for the game has been moved up to 5:30.
UCA Tennis
The University of Central Arkansas continued its trend of success as it concluded the TCU Invitational with four more victories.
A mix of youth and veteran play was just what the doctor ordered as the Bears claimed two wins on the singles and doubles courts.
Freshmen Sumomo Hamanaga and Jaeun Lee have been at the epicenter of UCA's success since the invite began on Saturday.
That streak did not end on the final day as both of these competitors closed out the competition with victories in singles play.
Hamanaga started the day for the Bears as she faced off against Houston's Bianca Cortijo.
This match was a nailbiter by trade as Hamanaga rallied after losing the first set, 6-4, by grabbing the second one 6-2.
The third was as close as they come as each competitor battled until Hamanaga was eventually crowned champion in the 1-0 (11-9) set victory.
Lee also had her hand in one of the invitational's best matches as she claimed a singles victory in three sets.
In the same fashion, she lost the first set, 6-4, before she eventually rallied to grab the second 6-2.
Her third set went slightly further than Hamanaga's as she claimed it 1-0 (12-10).
UCA had to go to the doubles play to grab the next two matches as they once again bested Houston in two of the three.
This time, however, it was sophomore Mei Ishimura and junior Yada Vasupongchai drawing first blood.
Against the Houston duo of Isa Di Laura and Elise Robbins, the pair of Bears bested their opponents 6-3.
Once again, the duo of sophomore Fuka Nonoyama and freshman Paulina Engback claimed a victory, making their record for the tournament 2-2.
Similar to the two singles competitors, this match made sure to be a close matchup against the Houston duo of Phonexay Chitdara and Gabriela Giraldo.
This matchup went past the six and instead settled on seven as the UCA doubles team claimed it 7-5.
Next up, the Bears head to Tulsa, Oklahoma,, to compete in a round robin duel format.
UCA is set for a doubleheader to start the event as they take on the University of Wyoming and University of Tulsa beginning at 1 p.m. Friday.
