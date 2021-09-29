Entering the final round in a tie for fourth place, Central Baptist College men's golf looked to finish strong in Tuesday's final round of the Lyon College Fall Invitational at the Cooper's Hawk Golf Course.
CBC closed with a final round 314 to finish at 622 in fifth place, three shots off of fourth and 31 shots behind the winners and hosts, Lyon.
Individually, Jakub Slapal finished in a tie for seventh after closing with a 78 to finish at 152, 12 strokes behind the winner.
Anupon Wandee shot another 78 to finish with a 156 and in a tie for 13th, while Travis Toebben posted the low final round again, shooting a 76 to finish in a tie for 19th at 158.
Emmanuel LaBeur was a shot behind Toebben after a final round 82 and Ethan Williamson did not finish his round after withdrawing from the tournament.
Men's golf will take a couple of weeks off before returning to the course for their final tournament of the fall Oct. 18 and 19 at the Wildcat Match Play in Olathe, Kansas.
Women’s Golf
Entering the final day of the Lyon College Fall Invitational at the Cooper's Hawk Golf Course, Central Baptist College sat in fifth place.
CBC finished in sixth in the tournament, firing a final round 361 to finish at 727, nine shots behind the hosts, Lyon, for fifth place.
Individually, Alyssa Hagewood finished in a tie for fifth after shooting a final round 82 for a total score of 168.
Keeley Bulza closed strong for the Mustangs, firing an 88 in the final round to finish with a 182, tied with teammate Abby Kirby, who shot a final round 90.
Brooklyn Adcock would shoot a final round 101 to finish with a 195 for the tournament.
Women's golf will play one more tournament this fall Oct. 18 and 19 at the Wildcat Match Play in Olathe, Kansas.
