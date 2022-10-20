NIXA, Mo. — Clinging to a 10-shot lead entering the final round, the Central Baptist College men’s golf team looked to put the clamps on the title at the Fremont Hills Challenge on the course at Fremont Hills Country Club.
CBC would close with a final round 302 to finish with a 605 and the champions by eight strokes over American Midwest Conference rival Missouri Baptist for their first tournament win since the 2020 Freed-Hardeman Fall Invitational.
Individually, Jakub Slapal would be the individual champion, winning by one stroke after shooting a final round 74 to win over Missouri Baptist’s Triston Buckley. Joaquin Ali would also finish in the top-10, tying for sixth after shooting a final round 75 for a 153. Kitsakon Jairak, the reigning AMC Golfer of the Week, closed with a 74 to finish in eighth, one stroke behind Ali, and Suraprat Pareepart shot a final round 79 to finish in 10th with a 157. Paul Gomez closed with an 82 to finish at 158 and Anupon Wandee, who competed as an individual, shot a final round 82 to close with a 165.
This was the final tournament of the fall for the men’s golf team so be on the lookout for their spring schedule in the next couple of months.
