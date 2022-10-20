x

The Central Baptist College Mustangs won the Fremont Hills Challenge in Nixa, Mo., this week. Pictured are, from left, Emmanuel LaBeur, Suraprat Pareepart, Jakub Slapal, Kitsakon Jairak, Paul Gomez, Joaquin Ali and Anupon Wandee.

 Courtesy of Central Baptist College

NIXA, Mo. — Clinging to a 10-shot lead entering the final round, the Central Baptist College men’s golf team looked to put the clamps on the title at the Fremont Hills Challenge on the course at Fremont Hills Country Club.

CBC would close with a final round 302 to finish with a 605 and the champions by eight strokes over American Midwest Conference rival Missouri Baptist for their first tournament win since the 2020 Freed-Hardeman Fall Invitational.

