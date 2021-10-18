MEXICO, Missouri – After coming from behind in its last American Midwest Conference match on Tuesday, Central Baptist College men's soccer ended its current three-match road trip Saturday against the Owls of William Woods at Mexico High School.
CBC (7-6-1, 3-0-1 AMC) came back again, trailing 1-0 at the half before winning 3-1 over WWU (2-10, 0-5 AMC).
Andrea Migliozzi had a brace and Chris Orellana also scored. Orellana, Nyasha Dube, Mario Ceballos and Dan Mondragon all had assists. The Mustangs outshot William Woods 17-6 overall and 9-1 on goal.
WWU scored in the 31st minute to lead 1-0 and took that lead into halftime.
Orellana tied the match inside the first minute of the second half on an assist from Dube, and Migliozzi gave CBC the lead in the 65th minute on Orellana's assist. He extended the lead a minute later when Ceballos hit Mondragon who led Migliozzi to the goal.
Migliozzi now has 10 goals this season, making him just the fifth Mustang ever to reach double digits in goals scored in a season.
Orellana now has eight goals, which is second on the team.
The win over William Woods was the second consecutive over the Owls.
CBC has now scored 47 goals this season, the sixth most ever in a season in program history.
The three second half goals mark the 47th time that CBC has scored three goals in a half.
CBC is now 6-1 this season when scoring at least three goals and 79-7-2 all-time.
The eight-match unbeaten streak is the second longest ever after the 2007 team that won 11 in a row to open the season.
CBC takes on Columbia at home Tuesday in a matchup of two of the top three teams in the AMC. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
Trying to end a four match losing skid, Central Baptist College women's soccer was on the road for an American Midwest Conference match against the Owls of William Woods.
CBC (2-11, 1-4 AMC) allowed four first half goals to WWU (7-4-1, 3-2 AMC) to drop the contest 5-0.
CBC had three shots with two reaching the target on the afternoon. Bailey Walerczyk had nine saves while Alyssa Bodine also played and had two.
CBC returns home on Tuesday for a matchup with the Cougars of Columbia College. Kickoff for that match is scheduled for 1 p.m.
