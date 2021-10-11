Manny Almaraz's header in the 71st minute tied Saturday’s American Midwest Conference match for Central Baptist College men's soccer with the Spartans of Missouri Baptist.
CBC (5-6-1, 1-0-1 AMC) would hang on through the final 19 regulation minutes and both over times to force a draw with MBU (4-6-1, 1-1-1 AMC).
The score was tied at halftime, but Missouri Baptist struck first in the second half, taking a 1-0 lead in the 53rd minute.
Almaraz's goal came on a cross from Jesus Lemus, who was in his first match back returning from injury, to tie the score at one. Neither team had any shots on goal in the overtime periods.
The draw moved CBC's record all-time against Missouri Baptist to 4-2-3, with all four wins and all three draws coming in the last eight matches.
CBC is now 5-0-1 over their last six matches and 0-2-1 in overtime matches this season. Almaraz's goal was the first of his career.
Lemus' assist was his first of the season and sixth of his career.
Andrew Montoya, who made one save in the match, broke the all-time minutes played record today, playing all 110 minutes, giving him a career total of 4,454, breaking Chance Murphy's record of 4,399 since minutes for goalkeepers started being tracked in 2010.
Carlos Beltran played in his 67th career match as a Mustang, moving him into a tie for fourth all-time.
CBC will take two days off and return to the pitch on Tuesday afternoon in Walnut Ridge when they face the Eagles of Williams Baptist in an AMC match. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
Playing an American Midwest Conference contest at home for the first time this season, Central Baptist College women's soccer hosted the Spartans of Missouri Baptist on Saturday at the Centennial Soccer Complex.
CBC (2-9, 1-2 AMC) couldn't get off a shot and lost 4-0 to MBU (6-6, 4-0 AMC).
Bailey Walerczyk had five saves in goal for the Mustangs. CBC trailed 1-0 at halftime before losing for the eighth time to MBU.
Next up for CBC is a trip Tuesday to Walnut Ridge for an AMC tilt with the Eagles of Williams Baptist. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.
Volleyball
Looking for its third win in American Midwest Conference play, Central Baptist College volleyball hosted the Trojans of Hannibal-LaGrange University on Friday at A.R. Reddin Fieldhouse.
CBC (7-6, 2-1 AMC) couldn't sustain any momentum, falling in straight sets to HLGU (7-8, 3-2 AMC).
CBC had 35 kills and hit .159 but service errors plagued the team once again, as it committed 10.
Kylah Shumate was a bright spot, recording five service aces, accomplishing that feat for the first time in her career and the 31st time in Mustang program history.
The most recent five-ace match was Taylor Folsom's six-ace match at Harris-Stowe 364 days ago.
CBC will head to Point Lookout, Missouri, for its next match Tuesday against College of the Ozarks — a team CBC beat back on Sept. 23 in four sets for their first win ever over the Bobcats. First serve is slated for 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.