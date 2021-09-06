Playing in its third consecutive match at Centennial Soccer Park, Central Baptist College men's soccer hosted the Statesmen of Delta State University on Friday.
CBC (0-4) could not get much offense going, getting four shots stopped by the Statesmen (1-0) keeper, dropping the contest, 5-0.
Christopher Mendoza made his first career start in net for the Mustangs and made three stops.
Callum Bisset, Marcos Pires, Carlos Beltran and Alex Marealle, Jr. all had shots toward goal but were turned away.
Next up for CBC is a road match at Freed-Hardeman on Thursday. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m.
