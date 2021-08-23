TEXARKANA, Texas – Kicking off the fall sports season on the road Saturday, Central Baptist College men's soccer opened the season on Morgan Field against the Eagles of Texas A&M-Texarkana.
CBC (0-1) trailed early, got a tying goal before halftime, and lost 2-1 to TAMUT (1-0) on a free kick in overtime.
Chris Orellana was able to net the first goal of the season for the Mustangs.
His goal came in the 36th minute with CBC trailing 1-0 and equalized the game before the half. Andrew Montoyafaced three shots and made one save in the contest.
CBC makes their home debut next Saturday against the Pilots of LSU-Shreveport. Kickoff from Centennial Soccer Park is slated for 3 p.m.
Recently, Central Baptist College director of soccer Lance Gordon announced his 2021 men's soccer recruiting class.
The class consists of 18 players and includes six international players and seven transfers.
"We recruited a very talented class," Gordon said.
The international players include Andrea Migliozzi, Marcos Pires, Callum Bisset, Victor Sanches, Alex Marealle, Jr. and Andrew McLeod, with those six joined by Cristian Lua in the transfers class.
The rest of the newcomers are Michael Settle, Mario Ceballos, Parker Tebo, James Settle, Christopher Mendoza, Joshua Brown, Ethan Treno, Ethan Urban, Altan Turnbow, Manny Almaraz and Dereck Strong.
The Settle brothers and Tebo all come to CBC from Sierra Vista, Arizona.
Michael and Parker Tebo are both midfielders while James Settle plays up front.
Ceballos comes to CBC from John Paul Stevens High School in San Antonio, Texas. He earned first-team all-district honors this past season and plays center back.
Migliozzi transferred to CBC from Pratt Community College in Kansas.
The native of Guardiagrele, Italy, was the men's soccer student-athlete of the year at Pratt and earned second-team all-KJCCC honors as well.
Mendoza is a goalkeeper who comes to CBC from Van Buren. An all-conference selection for the Pointers, he was a member of the team that won the state championship in 5A this past Spring.
Brown is also a goalkeeper who joins the Mustangs from Minden, Louisiana. He was a two-time all-district selection at Minden High School, earning second team and honorable mention team honors.
Treno, a goalkeeper, was the All-Northeast Louisiana Player of the Year last year at West Monroe High School. Urban comes to CBC from Maumelle Charter School where he was both an all-state and all-state tournament team selection.
Pires and Lua are both transfers from the University of Arkansas-Rich Mountain. Pires, a native of Brazil, was an NJCAA Academic All-American in 2019.
Lua, a native of Mena, was highly decorated in high school, earning All-State honors all four years and being selected to the All-Arkansas Preps team as a sophomore.
Bisset comes to CBC after spending last season playing for former CBC head soccer coach Phillip Bohn at LSU-Shreveport.
One of two Scottish players on the team, Bisset won his senior cup in Scotland and was also the Dundee shield champion while running cross country as well.
Sanches, another Brazilian, comes to CBC from Camden Community College in New Jersey. He is a winger and had great success at the JUCO level.
Marealle, Jr., comes to CBC from Tanzania. He earned a trial with the Tanzanian Under-17 National Team while he was a student at Dar-Es-Salaam Independent School.
Turnbow, the Maxwell award winner at Conway High School, can play anywhere in the middle of the park. McLeod, the other Scotsman on the team, comes to CBC from his homeland.
Almaraz comes to CBC from Rogers. He was a first-team all-conference and all-state selection at center back for Heritage last year.
