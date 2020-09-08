McPHERSON, Kan. — Opening the 2020 season on the road, Central Baptist College men’s soccer took on the Tigers of Central Christian College on Tuesday.
CCC (1-0) took a 2-0 lead in the first half and CBC (0-1) scored once in the second half, but the Tigers scored twice more and took the Mustangs’ season-opener, 4-1.
Issac Delafuente scored the only goal for the Mustangs, which came after Central Christian made it 3-0 early in the second half.
Mustangs junior Andrew Montoya started in goal and made all the saves.
Delafuente’s goal came in the 53rd minute, less than a minute after the Tigers went up 3-0, and Montoya made five saves
CBC was outshot 15-7 overall and 9-4 on goal.
Leslie Feh, Manny Tadeo, Drew Schrader and Benjamin Barrera all had goals for CCC, while goalkeeper Sebastian Herrera made three saves
CBC opens their home schedule on Friday night with a visit from Evangel. Kick-off against the Crusaders is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Mustang women downed by Tigers in season opener
Opening its season Tuesday on the road, Central Baptist College women’s soccer took on the Tigers of Central Christian College.
CBC (0-1) trailed 2-0 at halftime and couldn’t muster any offense, falling 5-0 to CCC (1-0).
Two Mustang players, Jackie Cortez and Thania Vela, each registered a shot on goal, as the Mustangs were outshot 22-5 overall and 10-2 on goal.
Jayme Selph made five stops in net in her Mustang debut.
Up next for the Mustangs is their home opener on Friday at 4 p.m. against Evangel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.