Looking to stay hot Tuesday in the chilly, rainy conditions at Centennial Soccer Park, Central Baptist College men's soccer hosted the Toppers of Blue Mountain College.
CBC (3-6) got behind in the first half 1-0 and trailed by that score at halftime, but scored five second half goals to close out a 5-1 victory over BMC (3-3).
The win was CBC's third straight win, a streak that hasn't happened since 2017, when the Mustangs won five in a row after a 1-6 start.
Five different Mustangs, Chris Orellana, Marcos Pires, Jesse Gracia, Andrea Migliozzi and Okikiola Ojeniyi all scored for CBC while Garcia, Callum Bisset and Dan Mondragon all had assists.
Andrew Montoya was barely challenged, making two exceptional saves, both in the second half, and setting a new record in the process.
Pires tied the game in the second half with his goal in the 56th minute, the fourth of the season for him.
Orellana gave CBC the lead for good with his goal a little over a minute after Pires, his team-leading sixth of the season.
Migliozzi's goal was his fourth of the season.
Garcia's goal was his fourth of the season and came on a beautiful bottom corner finish in the 74th minute.
Ojeniyi's first goal of his career came on a header in the 83rd minute.
Bisset's assist was his fifth of the season.
Garcia recorded his first assist of the season.
Mondragon notched his third assist of the season.
The five second half goals were the third most in a half this season.
Montoya earned his 14th win in net, the most by a Mustang keeper since wins started being kept in 2010.
CBC has scored 28 goals in nine matches this season, the most that they have scored since 2016, when they also scored 28.
The win was CBC's second this season when scoring at least three goals and the 75th in program history for that mark.
This was the first meeting between CBC and Blue Mountain.
CBC opens its American Midwest Conference slate on Saturday in St. Louis when the faceoff against the Eutectics of the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy. Kickoff for that match is scheduled for 2 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
Looking to win for the first time at Centennial Soccer Park on Tuesday, Central Baptist College women's soccer took on the Toppers of Blue Mountain College in the first meeting ever between the two programs.
CBC (1-7) trailed 2-0 at halftime and 3-1 in the second half, but got another goal with seven minutes left, but couldn't complete the comeback, falling 3-2 to BMC (3-1).
Jackie Cortez had the brace for CBC, with the first goal coming via a penalty kick and the second on a beautiful cross from Ashley Hultquist.
Bailey Walerczyk made five saves in net, marking the fifth time this season she's made five or more saves.
Blue Mountain took the lead in the 14th minute and added to it in the 23rd minute, carrying that lead into halftime.
Cortez's first goal, the penalty kick, came in the 64th minute and cut the deficit in half at 2-1.
BMC would score in the 75th minute to stretch the lead back out before Cortez struck again in the 83rd to bring the score to its final margin. Hultquist's assist was her third of the season.
CBC has now scored 18 goals this season in eight games, the tenth most they have scored in a single season.
The Mustangs dropped to 0-5 this year when their opponent scores more than three goals in a match.
Women's soccer opens the American Midwest Conference portion of its schedule Saturday when it heads to St. Louis for a meeting with the Eutectics of the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy. Kickoff is slated for noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.