Chris Orellana’s golden goal eight seconds into the first overtime period put Central Baptist College men’s soccer back into the win column Saturday in an American Midwest Conference match over Hannibal-LaGrange.
CBC (8-7-1, 4-1-1 AMC) got two second half goals after trailing early in the half before the winner over HLGU (5-7-1, 1-4-1 AMC) gave CBC its third win in the last four matches.
Orellana’s goal was assisted by Maynor Sandoval. Nyasha Dube and Carlos Beltran, who were both celebrating Senior Day (alongside Andrew Montoya, Jesse Garcia and student assistant Tristan Gibson), also scored, with Dube’s goal tying the match at one in the 75th minute on an assist from Daniel Mondragon and Beltran’s goal coming off a rebound in the 78th minute to give CBC a brief 2-1 lead. HLGU scored in the 52nd and 82nd minutes to take the lead initially then tie the match late.
Orellana’s goal was his ninth of the season, one behind Andrea Migliozzi for the team lead.
Dube’s goal was his fifth of the season. Beltran also registered his fifth goal.
Sandoval’s assist was his third of the year.
Mondragon’s was his seventh, one behind Callum Bisset for the team lead.
Andrew Montoya made four saves and earned his 19th career win in net.
The Mustangs crossed the 50-goal threshold on the season with 51, just the fifth time they have scored at least 50 goals in a season and the first since scoring 60 in 2011.
The Mustangs moved to 7-1 this season when scoring at least three goals and 80-7-2 all-time.
The golden goal moved CBC’s overtime record to 2-2-1 on the season and 10-7-11 overall, with two straight wins and a draw after losing its first two overtime matches this season.
The win was the first over Hannibal since 2018 and the three goals scored against the Trojans were the most ever in a single meeting between the two teams.
The win also guarantees that CBC will be in the AMC Tournament for the second year in a row.
The Mustangs have an opportunity to make history in their next match, when they host Lyon at Centennial Soccer Park for the final home regular season match of the year. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. and if CBC wins, it will clinch at least the No. 3 seed in the AMC tournament, which would be its lowest seeding ever.
Women’s Soccer
Looking to end a four-match losing skid, Central Baptist College women’s soccer hosted the Trojans of Hannibal-LaGrange on Saturday in an American Midwest Conference tilt. CBC (3-12, 2-5 AMC) led 2-1 at the break and beat HLGU (5-10, 2-6 AMC) 3-2 for its third win in a row in the series.
Jackie Cortez, Tigist Holmes and Mahogany Finley all had goals while Finley, Bayleigh Williams and Adriana Hernandez-Santana each had an assist. Cortez tied the match in the 40th minute after HLGU took the lead 20 minutes earlier. Holmes gave CBC the lead in the 42nd minute followed by Finley notching the eventual winner in the 51st minute before Hannibal made it 3-2 a minute later.
Cortez’s goal was her fourth of the season. Holmes notched her third goal.
Finley posted both her first goal and assist this season. Hernandez-Santana also registered her first assist.
Williams notched assist number three and the ninth of her career, putting her in fifth on the all-time list.
Bailey Walerczyk and Jayme Selph split time in net, with Walerczyk playing the first half and Selph playing the second.
Both goalkeepers had two saves each.
The three goals gave CBC 25 on the season, the sixth most in a season in program history.
CBC moved to 3-1 on the season when scoring three or more goals and 36-7-1 all-time.
The win over Hannibal was the third in a row and the third all-time.
CBC will play its final game of the season at Centennial Soccer Park on Tuesday when it faces Lyon. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.
