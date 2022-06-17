Central Baptist College director of soccer Lance Gordon has announced the 2022 men's soccer schedule.
The schedule will consist of 18 matches including eight at Centennial Soccer Park.
The season begins on Aug. 20 with a trip to Dallas, Texas, to take on Paul Quinn College.
Then on Aug. 27, the Mustangs head to Oklahoma for a match at Randall University before ending the August portion of the schedule on the 29th against Hendrix at Warrior Field.
The month of September begins with the home opener on the 2nd against Texas A&M-Texarkana, which is followed three days later by another home game against Bacone.
CBC heads back to the road for two more matches on the 8th against Jarvis Christian in Texas and the 13th against Blue Mountain College in Mississippi.
The Mustangs then return home on the 17th to face Louisiana Christian before their American Midwest Conference opener on the 24th against the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis.
September concludes with a trip to Springdale on the 27th to play Ecclesia.
October opens with a home match against William Woods on the first before the final nonconference match of the season against NCAA Division II opponent Christian Brothers University on the 4th.
The first road conference match of the season takes place on the 8th when the Mustangs head to Columbia to take on the Cougars followed by a trip to Batesville on the 11th for a matchup with defending conference champion Lyon.
A return to Conway on the 15th against Harris-Stowe marks the final Saturday home match of the season before the Mustangs head to St. Louis for a meeting with Missouri Baptist on the 18th.
The home season wraps up with a visit from Williams Baptist on the 25th before the regular season concludes on the 29th with a trip to Hannibal-LaGrange.
“I am super excited about this schedule," Gordon said. "We get a chance to prove ourselves versus some very good regional teams. We played a lot of overtime and one goal games last year (and won the majority), but by no means all. We have to step up and be even better this year."
