Central Baptist College men's soccer director of soccer Lance Gordon has announced the 2023 schedule for the Mustangs. The schedule includes 17 games and eight at Centennial Soccer Park.
"This schedule will be more challenging this year," said Gordon. "That should help us prepare for a very competitive American Midwest Conference."
The season begins on Aug. 19 at home against Paul Quinn followed by another home game on the 22nd against Freed-Hardeman. A pair of road games end the month against Texas A&M-Texarkana on the 26th and Bacone on the 29th.
September opens with the Pizza Ranch Classic in Iowa against Northwestern on the first and Dordt on the second. A home game against Blue Mountain Christian on the seventh follows and then CBC heads back to the road to take on NCAA Division II opponent Christian Brothers University. The Mustangs then open AMC play on the 23rd against Harris-Stowe before wrapping the month with a home game against Ecclesia on the 30th.
October begins with a road game against Bethel in Tennessee on the second followed by an AMC road game against William Woods on the seventh. The AMC home opener is on the 10th against UHSP followed by another home game the following Saturday against Hannibal-LaGrange. Another home game against Columbia follows on the 21st before the final road game against defending champions Williams Baptist on the 24th. The regular season wraps on the 28th with a home game against Missouri Baptist.
