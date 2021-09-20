Coming off a record-setting performance in Tuesday's win at Bacone, Central Baptist College men's soccer was back at Centennial Soccer Park on Saturday for a meeting with Central Christian College.
The Mustangs (2-6) waited until the 86th minute to score, but it was all they needed, beating the Tigers (3-5) 1-0 for their second consecutive win.
Nyasha Dube was the scorer in the 86th minute on assists by Okikiola Ojeniyi and Dan Mondragon.
The goal for Dube was his first of the season and the ninth of his career for CBC.
Andrew Montoya registered the win, his record tying 13th (since wins started being tracked in 2010), and a shutout, the eighth of his career.
The Mustangs won despite being outshot overall 10-9 and on goal 6-3.
Next up for CBC is a visit from Blue Mountain on Tuesday. Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
Returning home Saturday after a three-game road trip, Central Baptist College women's soccer hosted the Tigers of Central Christian College at Centennial Soccer Park.
CBC (1-6) got a second half goal late, but it wasn't enough, as CCC (7-0-1) scored twice in the first half to win 2-1.
Jackie Cortez scored the lone Mustang goal on a penalty kick in the 74th minute.
It was the third penalty conversion of the year for CBC and it cut the deficit in half, 2-1. Unfortunately, CCC had scored goals in the 14th and 64th minutes and CBC couldn't get anything else going forward after the penalty.
Bailey Walerczyk had 15 saves in net for the Mustangs.
CBC returns to the pitch at Centennial Park on Tuesday for its final non-conference match of the season against Blue Mountain. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m.
Cross Country
Competing for the second time in six days, Central Baptist College cross country ran at the Steve Guymon Invitational, hosted by Harding University.
CBC had three runners compete, two on the men's side and one on the women's side.
In the women's 5K, Ally Swaim ran a 26:48.5. In the men's four-mile race, Robert Colvin and Josh Settle both competed, with Colvin running a 31:10.2 and Settle running a 38:53.3.
Cross country will not compete again until Oct. 16 when they head to Clarksville for the University of the Ozarks Invitational.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.