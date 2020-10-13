Jesus Lemus made history Monday in Central Baptist College's American Midwest Conference men's soccer game against UHSP.
Lemus scored a hat trick, which accounted for three of CBC's (3-4-1, 1-2 AMC) five goals in its 5-0 win over UHSP (2-4, 0-3 AMC).
Lemus' hat trick was the fourth in program history and the first since 2013.
His first goal came two minutes into the contest on an assist from Alex Mendoza and Chris Orellana to make the game 1-0.
Lemus added his second goal on a penalty kick in the 21st minute to make it 2-0, which was the score headed to halftime.
Ryan Lee scored a goal to make it 3-0 on assists from Beltran and Lemus in the 46th minute.
Dan Mondragon made it 4-0 on an assist from Ade Oshikoya in the 76th minute and Lemus finished his hat trick with his second penalty kick conversion in the 80th minute, making it 5-0.
Andrew Montoya had a quiet day in net, making three saves, but also helping a defense that did not allow a shot in the second half.
Next up for the Mustangs is a trip to Columbia College on Saturday for an AMC tilt. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
Ciara Bonner's second half goals provided the difference in Monday’s Central Baptist College women's soccer match at Centennial Soccer Park.
After CBC (3-4, 2-1 AMC) went down 1-0 in the second half, Bonner responded, winning the game in the 85th minute to give the Mustangs a 2-1 win over American Midwest Conference foe UHSP (4-3, 1-3) Bonner's goals came in the 53rd minute and the winner came later.
UHSP took the lead in the 51st minute after the score was tied at zero at halftime.
Her first goal came off assists from Tiana Harmon and Bayleigh Williams.
Williams also assisted on the second goal after Cayla Lee sent her the early ball to set it up.
The Mustangs dominated possession in the game and outshot the Eutectics 14-9 overall, but got outshot 6-5 on goal and Jayme Selph had five saves.
Next up for the women's soccer team is a trip to Columbia, Missouri, on Saturday for an AMC match against Columbia College. Kickoff is set for noon.
Volleyball
Central Baptist College volleyball player Khyra Echols was named the attacker of the week Monday by the American Midwest Conference in a press release.
Echols' selection was the first of her career and marks the second straight week that a Mustang has won attacker of the week.
Echols, who follows Emoree Martin's selection last week, led the Mustangs past Harris-Stowe State on Friday night.
She had 12 kills and a .500 hitting percentage as CBC swept the Hornets to move to 3-1 in AMC play this season and win their third consecutive match.
