Returning home for the first time in two weeks, Central Baptist College men's basketball on Saturday hosted the Hornets of Harris-Stowe State University in an American Midwest Conference tilt at Reddin Fieldhouse.
CBC (9-11, 5-3 AMC) locked down on defense, holding HSSU (2-14, 1-7 AMC) to 31 percent shooting from the field in a 65-48 win.
Jordan Parker carried the offensive load for the Mustangs on a day where he did not come off the floor.
CBC not only held HSSU to just 31 percent shooting, but they also allowed only 14 percent from three and put HSSU on the free throw line only six times.
HSSU made the first basket of the game 46 seconds into the contest and CBC immediately responded with a three by Parker to make it 3-2 with 18:49 left in the first.
That's all that CBC needed, as it raced out to a 10-2 lead before taking a 32-21 lead into the halftime break.
In the second half, the lead got up to 20 at several different points and never dropped out of double figures as the Mustangs had the game in control, especially defensively.
Parker scored a season-high 27 points on the afternoon while also grabbing a team-high eight rebounds.
James Moore was the only other Mustang in double figures with 14 points.
CBC is now 9-7 all-time against HSSU, including winning six out of the last seven games it’s played.
The Mustangs also moved to 7-1 this season when leading at halftime.
CBC kicks off the second half of AMC play on Thursday night when it heads to Walnut Ridge for a meeting with the Eagles of Williams Baptist. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Track and Field
Ally Swaim made history Saturday for the Central Baptist College track team at the NAIA/Juco Invitational, hosted by Pittsburg State University.
Swaim reached the NAIA Indoor National meet with her qualifying time in the 60-meter hurdles.
Swaim posted an NAIA 'B' standard qualification time of 9.08, finishing second in the event by .08 seconds. She has now qualified for nationals in both indoor and outdoor track and field.
The NAIA Indoor Track and Field National Championship will take place on March 3-5 in Brookings, South Dakota.
On the men's side, Isaiah Stiger competed in the long jump and finished 12th, posting a distance of 5.75 meters while teammate Isiaih Patterson finished 17th in the same event with a distance of 5.58 meters.
Jadon Price also made his indoor debut, finishing 19th in the shot put with a distance of 10.68 meters.
Next up for indoor track will be the Principia Relays this Saturday in Illinois.
