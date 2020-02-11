For the second week in a row to begin the season, Central Baptist College baseball has had a player picked for American Midwest Conference player of the week.
The AMC office announced Monday that Griffith Olinde was the player of the week following his performance this weekend.
Olinde joins Will Hodges in the player of the week awards after an outstanding weekend.
Olinde went 10 for 17 at the plate with a double, four home runs and 13 RBI.
He hit a walk-off three-run inside the park home run in Friday's 5-4 win over Southwestern Christian and ended the weekend, also against Southwestern Christian, with a 5 for 5 day at the plate, hitting another home run and driving in five in a come-from-behind 16-11 win.
This is the first athlete of the week award in Olinde's career.
