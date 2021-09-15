Looking to carry some momentum from their first win Saturday, Central Baptist College volleyball was on the court Tuesday at the Carter Activities Center for a match with Crowley's Ridge College. The Mustangs (1-3) couldn't get around 15 service errors, falling to the Pioneers (2-5) 3-2 by scores of 26-24, 21-25, 25-16, 18-25 and 12-15.
Kenzie Hanks led three players in double figures in kills on the evening. Molly Murphy and Mikayla Lawrence both posted double-doubles as well while Reaven Seymore moved up on the all-time blocks list.
Hanks had 16 of CBC's 58 kills on the night and hit .208 while the Mustangs as a team hit .084
Presley Hamric finished with 13 kills.
The Mustangs moved to 22-23 all-time in five-set matches, including 0-2 this season
The Mustangs will now be off for nine days and will return to the court at 6 p.m.Thursday.
Men’s Soccer
Central Baptist College soccer set a new record for the most goals scored in a match Tuesday as it took on the Warriors of Bacone College on the road.
CBC (1-6) scored 16 goals, including 10 in the first half, and cruised to a 16-0 win over BC (0-7).
The 16 goals were the most ever in a match by four. Three teammates, Chris Orellana, Marcos Pires and Jesse Garcia all netted hat tricks, while Miguel Becerra had three assists.
CBC moved to 74-7-2 all-time when scoring at least three goals in a match and 1-1 this season.
The Mustangs return to Centennial Soccer Park on Saturday for a non-conference match with Central Christian. Kickoff is slated for 2 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
Erica Hawkins notched the 11th hat trick in women's soccer history Tuesday as Central Baptist College took on the Warriors of Bacone College. Hawkins was responsible for three of CBC (1-5)'s 12 goals in a 12-0 win over BC (0-6).
The Mustangs return home to Centennial Park on Saturday for a visit from Central Christian. Kickoff is scheduled for noon.
Women’s Golf
Entering the final round of the Williams Baptist Fall Invitational at the Kennett Country Club in fourth place, Keeley Bulza led the Central Baptist College women's golf team on the final day of competition. Bulza, after shooting an opening round 83, closed with an 88 to finish with a 171 overall and in ninth place individually, while the team finished in seventh place, six shots behind sixth with an overall score of 754 after a final round 382.
The rest of the individual finishers were Alyssa Hagewood, who placed 11th after shooting a final round 84 to finish two shots behind Bulza. Abby Kirby closed with a final round 99 to finish with a 192 and Brooklyn Adcock finished with an overall score of 218 after shooting a final round 111.
Women's golf will be back on the course at Cooper's Hawk in Melbourne on Sept. 27 for the Lyon College Fall Invitational.
Men’s Golf
Entering the final round tied for fifth, Central Baptist College men's golf was back on the course at the Kennett Country Club today for the final round of the Williams Baptist University Fall Invitational. CBC followed its opening round 302 with a 304 in the second round to finish in sixth place with an overall score of 606, five shots behind Freed-Hardeman for fifth and 33 shots behind the winners and hosts, Williams Baptist.
Individually, Travis Toebben closed strong again, firing a final round 74 to finish with a 151, tied with teammate Jakub Slapal, who shot a final round 77. Ethan Williamson and Anupon Wandee both finished one shot behind Toebben and Slapal while Emmanuel LaBeur finished with a score of 157.
CBC will take a couple of weeks off and resume its fall season Sept. 27 in Melbourne at the Lyon College Fall Invitational at the Cooper's Hawk Golf Course.
