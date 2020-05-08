Senior spotlight: baseball
Central Baptist College shines it spotlight on 11 seniors that helped the baseball team tie their best 26-game start in program history. The season was ended on Match 12 due to the CoVID-19 pandemic with the Mustangs in the midst of one of their best seasons ever.
10 of the 11 seniors saw game action this season while Andrew Lipscomb missed the entire season trying to battle back from a wrist injury. The other seniors were Jacob Rose, Gavin Johnson, Trynt Tompkins, Kelvin Volquez, Dillon Bonee, Kannon Bradley, Will Hodges, Pietro Oliva, Gerard Mendez, and Austyn Cochran.
Rose had played in 24 games this season with 16 runs scored, a double, four RBIs and five stolen bases. For his career, he played in 79 games and additionally had a home run and 13 career steals in three seasons as a Mustang.
Johnson was having a great season, making three appearances without allowing an earned run while also earning a win. The knuckleballer also had three strikeouts and allowed just two hits in five innings this season.
Tompkins played in 16 games this season and had four doubles and six RBIs while starting at catcher. In his two seasons with the program, Tompkins played in 57 games and batted .287 with six home runs, 20 RBIs and an OPS of .835.
Volquez had just started to heat up this season when it was canceled. At the play stoppage, he was hitting .337 with 29 runs scored, nine doubles, two triples, four home runs, 22 RBIs and seven steals while having hit safely in eight out of his last nine games, including the first ever six hit game in program history against Park on Feb. 29. In 80 career games, Volquez hit .339 with 64 runs scored, 19 doubles, 11 home runs, 62 RBIs and an OPS of .921.
Bonee had made five starts this season for the Mustangs, pitching to a 2-0 record in 27.2 innings with 23 strikeouts. In 19 career starts, Bonee had six wins and 103 strikeouts in 105 and 1/3 innings pitched.
Bradley had a perfect 2-0 record in five appearances this season with 11 strikeouts and a 4.32 ERA in 8 and 1/3 innings. Bradley made 13 career appearances and registered 14 strikeouts in 17 innings over three seasons.
Hodges was one of the best two-way players ever to come to the program. At the plate this season, he was batting .411 in 26 games with 23 runs scored, 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 41 RBIs while also stealing two bases. On the mound, he was the ace of the staff, making eight appearances and six starts, pitching to a 4-1 record and an ERA of 4.08 in 39 and 2/3 innings, posting 49 strikeouts and allowing a batting average of just .255.
Oliva was used in 11 games this season, mostly as a late inning defensive replacement. In three seasons with the Mustangs, Oliva played in 30 games and hit a grand slam for his only home run against Harris-Stowe State last year.
Mendez was a left-handed reliever that went unblemished in two appearances this season after transferring from Lindsey Wilson. He faced a total of seven batters and allowed only one to reach base.
Cochran played in eight games in his only season with the Mustangs, going 3-11 at the plate with a run scored and an RBI. Congratulations to these fine young men on their fabulous careers.
Senior spotlight: golf
Central Baptist College would like to do its final senior spotlight of the spring on the golf teams. Men’s Golf was in the midst of their best season ever when the CoVID-19 pandemic canceled the rest of the season on March 12. Women’s golf was also improving when the season was canceled.
The seniors in golf were Shelby Raborn on the women’s side and Spencer LaBarbera, Leyton Clark, Taylor Morton and Dylan Smith on the men’s side. Raborn had posted two top-20’s this season, both in the fall as the women’s team had yet to play a tournament in the Spring.
LaBarbera was having an outstanding season, never finishing lower than 15th in any tournament en route to earning a Bushnell Golf Week Central Region team recognition and helping men’s golf reach 20th in the final Bushnell Golfweek Poll. LaBarbera was also an AMC All-Academic team selection in 2018-19 while earning honors as an all first-team performer and the 2018-19 Newcomer of the Year.
Clark played in four tournaments this past season and earned his third career victory at the Lyon Fall Classic. He was a three-time all-academic team selection in the AMC and earned AMC second team honors in 2017-18.
Morton was a two-time All-Academic team selection and played in two tournaments this past season. He posted two top-10 finishes, both coming last year, including a second at the SCU Fall Invitational.
Smith was an All-Academic team selection last year and played in five tournaments on the season, posting top-20 finishes in four of the five. Congratulations to these seniors on their outstanding careers.
For all the news pertaining to the Mustangs this offseason, be sure to like Central Baptist College on Facebook and follow @gocbcmustangs on Twitter and Instagram.
