Looking for some momentum after a huge win in its last game, Central Baptist College men's soccer hosted the Scots of Lyon College on Monday in an American Midwest Conference contest at Centennial Soccer Park.
CBC (4-7-1, 2-5 AMC) was unable to overcome an early goal, dropping a 1-0 decision to Lyon (4-4-1, 3-2 AMC).
Lyon's goal came in the eighth minute off a corner kick that CBC failed to clear out of their box.
CBC outshot Lyon 6-4 on goal and Andrew Montoya had three saves on the afternoon.
Next up for CBC is a trip Thursday to Henderson, Tennessee, for a matchup with the Freed-Hardeman Lions. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
Looking to end its home schedule on a high note, Central Baptist College women's soccer hosted the Scots of Lyon College on Monday in an American Midwest Conference match at Centennial Soccer Park.
CBC (5-8, 4-5 AMC) tied the game early in the second half, but allowed two second-half goals en route to a 3-1 loss to Lyon (4-5, 4-3 AMC).
Marcela Bueno scored the lone Mustang goal off a throw in from Ashley Hultquist in the 50th minute to tie the score at one after Lyon led 1-0 at halftime.
Goals in the 62nd and 66th minutes put Lyon ahead by the final margin and the Mustangs were unable to answer.
Jayme Selph made four saves in net for CBC.
The regular season will come to end for women's soccer on Thursday when it heads to Henderson, Tennessee, for a match with the Lions of Freed-Hardeman. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.
