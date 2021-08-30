Opening up play at Centennial Soccer Park for the 2021 season, Central Baptist College men's soccer hosted the Generals of LSU-Alexandria on Saturday.
CBC (0-2) had three second half opportunities saved by the goalkeeper and allowed two first half goals, falling 2-0 to LSU-A (1-0).
Marcos Pires was able to get a pair of shots on goal, including one on a penalty kick, while Alex Marealle, Jr., also put a shot toward net.
Andrew Montoya had four saves on the afternoon.
CBC next plays Tuesday against the Swedes of Bethany College.
Kickoff for the men's match is scheduled for noon.
Playing at Centennial Soccer Park for the first time this season, Central Baptist College women's soccer hosted the Generals of LSU-Alexandria.
CBC (0-2) couldn't muster any offense, allowing four goals in each half to fall 8-0 to LSU-A (1-0).
Jayme Selph made eight saves in net for the Mustangs.
CBC will host Arkansas-Pine Bluff in their next game Tuesday, with kickoff slated for 2 p.m.
